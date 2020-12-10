Tiny biodegradable rat traps: can be dropped by drone, and leave no trace

A new micro-trap targeting rats has been designed by Goodnature to be biodegradable, and delivered by drone, with funding coming from Government for its development.

They look like coffee machine capsules, and they’re not much bigger.

But in their hundreds, they could turn the tide for predator eradication.

A new single-use micro-trap from Goodnature is set to receive $1.3 million of Government funding over five years for its development.

The shuttle-cock-sized trap, still at concept stage, could be dropped by helicopter or drone to target ship and Norway rats across the landscape, and biodegrade in a couple of months.

Goodnature/Supplied A render of Goodnature's design for biodegradable, single-use traps, which could be a game changer for pest eradication.

Goodnature co-founder Robbie van Dam said the idea came to him around eight years ago, while working in predator control on Hawaiian island Kaho‘olawe.

He faced the issue of unexploded mines from past military training preventing access on foot, and he began to see a need for a trap which could be delivered by air, with no need to check it or retrieve it later.

This would be perfect for hard-to-reach locations deep in the New Zealand bush, or high on a ridge line.

The trap itself would biodegrade in a couple of months, used or not, leaving no waste and no toxins.

Goodnature/Supplied Goodnature design director and co-founder Robbie van Dam checking one of its A24 traps, designed for stoats and rats.

Delivering by drone was less invasive, and much easier for inaccessible spots. “We thought, ‘Let’s use a system that already exists’,” van Dam said.

The current prototype had a small cone, sized between a thimble and a shot glass, just big enough for a rat’s head to fit inside.

When a rat nibbled the bait, a biodegradable elastic band would snap around its neck and quickly strangle it.

The company, in conjunction with research institute Scion, in Rotorua, had been testing plastic alternatives, like lignin from timber, or bird feathers, for its construction.

Nothing like this had been tried before anywhere in the world.

Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan said traps were an important predator control tool, “but current technology limits the use of traps in the backcountry or over large areas, due to their costs and servicing needs”.

“The aerial micro-trap is a new concept that is non-toxic and humane, and potentially cost-effective for suppressing rats over large areas and in remote and difficult to access locations.”

Supplied The trap could be used to control predators in hard to reach places, like the bush around Lake Taupo.

Goodnature would design, build, and test the prototype in collaboration with DOC. If successful, the trap would be produced and sold by the company.

The funding would come from Goodnature itself, as well as DOC’s Tools to Market programme ($965,000) and Predator Free 2050’s Products to Projects fund ($335,000), backed by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Seven other projects have been funded through Tools to Market since 2017 so far.