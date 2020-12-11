Wetlands guardian unapologetic about trapping cats

A maildrop to residents near Tuhaitara Coastal Park in North Canterbury accused park manager Greg Byrnes of killing domestic cats.

A coastal park manager is thankful to a person who circulated a mailbox drop about pest animals – even though it accuses him of killing pets.

North Canterbury residents of Woodend, Pines Beach and Kairaki received a note this week claiming Greg Byrnes had helped kill more than 2000 pests in the area, “including domestic cats”.

The anonymous note said Byrnes was “responsible for the death of your loved pet”, and gave his phone number.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Greg Byrnes, general manager at Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust, is proud of his work protecting the Tūhaitara Coastal Park.

Byrnes manages the Tūhaitara Coastal Park, an ecological and recreational area north of Christchurch, on behalf of Te Kohaka o Tūhaitara Trust (TKoT).

He said while the anonymous author of the note was “generally correct” in that there was a robust predator-trapping programme in place, it was run by TKoT, not Ngāi Tahu, as the writer claimed.

While Ngāi Tahu and the Waimakariri District Council were partners, the trust was affiliated to neither, and its kaupapa or principle was solely to reinstate and manage the 700-hectare coastal wetland, he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Byrnes has been accused of killing domestic cats in a leaflet delivered to residents in the nearby area.

The predator programme had also exceeded the note-writer’s estimate of animals killed.

Since 2012, 2744 animals have been dispatched, including stoats, weasels, possums, ferrets, rats, mice, hedgehogs, and 54 cats.

Of the 54 cats trapped, only one or two had not displayed feral behaviour, and no cats had been trapped for months, Byrnes said.

The trapping was also carried out a long way from residential properties.

“We do not trap at Woodend Beach or near neighbours houses. We do have traps at Tūtaepatu Lagoon, the Tūtaepatu Trail, and Pegasus wetlands.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Byrnes would love the anonymous author of the note to come forward, so he can explain why trapping predators is so important.

“The traps are predominantly DOC 200s (small traps for killing stoats, rats and hedgehogs) but we do live capture for larger animals around six times a year.’’

Byrnes is unapologetic about the methods used and his passion for his role as kaitiaki, or guardian, of the area’s biodiversity.

“We’ve got nothing to hide, we collect very specific data on all our trapping and volunteers, and I am more than happy to talk to anyone who has questions.’’

Having received threats of violence and even death over the past 10 years in the role, Byrnes said the note did not bother him, although he wished the writer had put their name to it.

“The first I heard about it, I was in a meeting and I got a text saying ‘keep killing cats Greg’,’’ he said.

“Since then I’ve been blown away by the response.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened to reaffirm that what we are doing is right – I’ve had three people visit me this morning with fruit and chocolate.’’

The coastal park runs from the mouth of the Waimakariri River to the settlement of Waikuku Beach, and includes the culturally significant Tūtaepatu Lagoon.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff More than 2700 predators have been caught since 2012, a project that is vital to help protect and regenerate the area.

The lagoon was gifted to the people of New Zealand following Treaty of Waitangi settlements, and is unique in that it feeds into two braided rivers, the Ashley and the Waimakariri.

Once a rich and important source of mahinga kai, the area surrounding the lagoon contains the urupā, or burial ground, for Turakautahi, the founder of Kaiapoi Pā.

More than 100,000 native trees have been planted, including 10,000 podocarps, which had historically been an important part of the ecosystem.

The 200-year vision for the area is to return it to a coastal wetland ecosystem, bringing back native birds and insects that would have previously inhabited it.