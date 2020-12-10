Rare tūturuatu eggs from remote island hatch in Christchurch

One of the newly hatched chicks in Christchurch.

A clutch of critically endangered shorebirds have started to hatch, after an 800-kilometre journey across land, air and sea.

Twenty-one shore plover, or tūturuatu, eggs were collected by Department of Conservation (DOC) and Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust staff from Rangatira – an offshore predator-free island in the Chathams.

Shore plover are incredibly vulnerable to predation from introduced predators, including rats and cats, and there are only around 250 left.

It took months of planning, three weeks on Rangatira, and an 800km journey before the eggs arrived at the trust’s Christchurch captive breeding facility in late November.

The new birds, which started hatching a week ago, will be raised at the facility before being matched with suitable partners to have chicks of their own.

Supplied There are only 250 shore plover left in the world.

This next generation will then be added to small island populations around mainland New Zealand.

DOC tūturuatu recovery programme coordinator Rose Collen said the young chicks were “mission-critical” for the species’ recovery, and it was a complex operation to get them here.

“Finding nests can be a challenge, as tūturuatu are very secretive when it comes to their eggs.

“One bird in the nesting couple keeps a lookout and as soon as someone approaches, they’re off their nests. We had to do a ‘stake out’, hiding behind rocks or bushes to watch them return to the nest, so we could spot where they were.”

Eggs were then checked to identify those suitable for transferring.

Collen said they had to be developed enough to be safe to transport, but not so far that they would hatch in transit.

On “D-day”, the eggs were collected and transported in a temporary incubator by boat to main Chatham Island, then taken by plane to Christchurch.

Supplied Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust’s Leigh Percasky and DOC’s Rose Collen collecting eggs in the Chatham Islands.

Transport plans had to be adjusted for weather in an attempt to ensure the smoothest possible journey for the fragile cargo.

“Shore plover are unique, lovely little birds. Even though they’re small, they have big hearts and big characters. They deserve our efforts to protect them.

“Rangatira is home to hundreds of amazing species but is particularly special for shore plover. As well as being their main stronghold – there are about 150 birds here, more than half of the global population – it’s also the site where the original eggs were taken from to start the captive breeding programme in the early ‘90s.”

Department of Conservation Mana Island Ranger Nick Fisentzidis checks on tūturuatu (shore plover) in preparation for their release on the island. (Video first published in April 2020).

The trust’s assistant wildlife manager, Leigh Percasky, took part in the egg selection and transfer and said it was exciting to see the chicks beginning to hatch.

“The population on the Chathams is more genetically diverse than the population on the mainland because the last egg translocation happened so long ago.

“These chicks will allow us to breed more robust birds, which we hope will be less susceptible to diseases and create more viable breeding options for the captive breeding programme.”