Muriwai gecko: Unique species 'hanging on' on Auckland's doorstep

Previously unknown gecko at Muriwai, Auckland, was hiding under our noses, an expert says

There is a newly-discovered, rare and important gecko on Auckland’s doorstep, but threats to its coastal habitat have those working to conserve it fearing for its future. Kendall Hutt reports.

When talking about the Muriwai gecko – a small, sandy-coloured gecko unique to the region’s west coast – conservationists describe its future as “dire” and “highly imperilled”.

It was officially classified as a newly-discovered species in the 2000s – having previously been spotted in the 1950s, where it was mistaken for a common gecko.

Herpetologist Dylan van Winkel explains threats to its dune habitat - which spans Manukau north to Kaipara - include four-wheel drives. Pests such as cats, ferrets, mice, stoats are predators while deer and rabbits are also affecting their habitat.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied The Muriwai gecko is sandy-coloured and has three to four vertical stripes from its neck to the base of its tail.

A senior ecologist with Bioresearches, van Winkel says 4WDs illegally tearing through Muriwai’s dunes is the biggest threat to the unique species’ survival.

Muriwai beach is one of just two Auckland beaches that people are allowed to drive on – with a special permit.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied The Muriwai gecko lives in coastal toetoe and vegetation in dunes at Muriwai beach.

However, many without permits still drive on the beach.

Safety concerns and fire risks recently led to a decision to ban vehicles from the beach over summer, between December 23 and January 10, 2021.

Auckland Council said in the 12 months to June, 2715 people had applied for and obtained a permit to drive on the beach – estimated to be less than half of the number of vehicles that actually drive on it.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied An artificial refuge is the piece of equipment used to monitor the Muriwai gecko.

Van Winkel describes the geckos as being “absolutely slaughtered” by the 4WDs.

Part of an Auckland Council survey and monitoring programme on the geckos, he says he has found juvenile Muriwai geckos one year, only to go back the nest year and find them “completely gone”.

The council’s monitoring contract has been in place since early 2019, though van Winkel had already been doing the work for three years prior.

Brittany Pearce/Supplied Herpetologist Dylan van Winkel is one of the key people involved in the monitoring of the Muriwai gecko.

Council funded a survey project for the west coast from 2017 to 2018, once it was determined through the work of van Winkel, and others, that the gecko was a new species.

From that survey, a strip of land approximately eight kilometres in size was identified as the most important site for the species’ ongoing management – which became the base of the monitoring programme.

It costs $22,000 annually and is set down for three years.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied The Muriwai gecko came to be seen as a distinct species after 2014.

There a series of monitoring sites at the beach, containing refuges and tracking tunnels. Pest monitoring is carried out in grids.

“If we don’t set aside protected areas, the Muriwai gecko has a pretty dire future,” van Winkel said.

Muriwai park ranger Aimee Hoeberigs said she sees 4WDs in the geckos’ dune habitat on a daily basis.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Conservationists feel 4WD vehicles illegally driving through Muriwai’s dunes are the greatest threat to the gecko.

“We find we’ll be monitoring and 4WDs will come into illegal areas, driving over their habitat and coming into the survey area.”

She says those using the area recreationally – 4WDs, motorbikes, pedestrians and horse riders – are not aware of the geckos.

Rangers are trying to raise awareness about the geckos’ existence in efforts to safeguard its future.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied The Muriwai gecko was first spotted in 1954 on Oaia Island, the remnants of old volcano that’s slowly eroding.

They are also putting up fences where dunes meet the high-tide, as well as felling pine trees and using the wood to create a barrier where vehicles drive through.

Hoeberigs said Auckland Council is taking an education-first approach to the issue, but repeat offenders and those with a “bad attitude” are sometimes trespassed, referred to police or prosecution is sought under the Resource Management Act.

“The most heartbreaking thing to see are the repeat offenders because they know what they’re doing is wrong and despite us talking to them before they just go ahead, Hoeberigs said.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied A grid of artificial refuges have been installed in grids in the dune land north of Muriwai.

“Once this habitat is gone, then potentially gecko will be gone.”

New species on Auckland’s doorstep

The Muriwai gecko’s official discovery is so new, it does not even have a scientific name.

It was first spotted in 1954 by a bird expert (ornithologist) on tiny Oaia Island, south of Muriwai beach.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vehicles have been barred from Muriwai beach for the first time ever over summer.

Van Winkel says the ornithologist spotted a gecko on the rocks and took some photographs. They noted the observation in a paper, but that was the extent of it until 2010.

When Auckland Council staff went to the island that year, they found more geckos, took photos and showed them to a bunch of reptile experts who tentatively said they were Raukawa/common geckos.

But when two geckos were found north of the beach in 2013, sharing the same striped patterning and features as the geckos on Oaia Island, this was when experts began to think there was a distinct species lurking under their noses.

Dylan van Winkel/Supplied Muriwai geckos on Oaia Island have the “same general patterning” as mainland counterparts, but are more grey.

Van Winkel says one of the geckos was given to an expert friend who kept it in captivity for a “couple of years” and took measurements.

“That was when a team of us thought we were starting to look at a new species due to the character of their feet.”

He points out the Muriwai gecko has “really short toes”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There are increasing concerns about the behaviour of people who drive vehicles on Muriwai Beach in northwest Auckland.

It was not until after 2014 when more geckos were collected and their DNA sequenced, that what is now known as the Muriwai gecko came to be classed as a distinct species.

“There’s this new species on our doorstep in New Zealand’s most populated city.

“It opens up what else can be surviving that people don’t know about.”

Auckland Zoo/Supplied A juvenile Muriwai gecko.

The Muriwai gecko is sandy-coloured and has three to four vertical stripes from its neck to the base of its tail. It is flecked with black spots.

The geckos on Oaia Island have the “same general patterning” but are more grey.

There is less than 200 known individuals, so it is considered “Nationally Critical”, but van Winkel said its threat classification may be downgraded soon.

But there is actually so little known about it, that Auckland Council and Auckland Zoo are carrying out surveys to gauge numbers and how far along the west coast it lives.

All of this work is geared towards its conservation.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied A refuge for the Muriwai gecko is a roofing tile placed in and around suitable-looking habitat.

Hunting for the Muriwai gecko

Richard Gibson, Auckland Zoo’s head of life science, said the survey north of the Kaipara at Pouto and near Karioitahi hopes to dig into whether the gecko “might be holding on somewhere else”.

“Pouto is a big sandy dune habitat at the north of the Kaipara, which is the perfect habitat from what we know.”

The zoo started planning its field work in 2018: “Land access was very complicated to achieve, requiring numerous consultations and meetings.”

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Auckland Zoo is carrying out a survey north of the Kaipara at Pouto and near Karioitahi, hoping to find Muriwai geckos.

More than 370 hours has been spent on planning and field work, to the tune of about $20,000.

Members of the zoo’s ectotherm team have built a handful of refuges for any geckos which may have ventured that far north or south.

A refuge consists of a roofing tile placed in and around a suitable-looking habitat, Gibson explained.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Richard Gibson is Auckland Zoo’s head of life sciences.

“It is dry when it is raining and warm when it is cold. It’s a place for geckos to hide and is safe from predators.”

Teams go out twice a year to check sites for geckos and any found will be carefully captured, measured, weighed and their sex determined before the information is recorded.

Each gecko is photographed and has a small, temporary mark placed on its body.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Richard Gibson describes the Muriwai gecko as "just hanging on".

But so far, no Muriwai geckos have been found at Pouto or Karioitahi.

“It’s like sticking a finger in a pie or looking for a needle in a haystack,” Gibson says.

“We’re sadly expecting to find nothing.

“If we’re wrong, then it will be cause for massive celebration. It means there is more significant distribution and more numbers than we thought.

“They probably do occur further north and south in little pockets of untouched dune land, and we just haven't found them yet,” van Winkel says, with a little more optimism.

Having visited its Muriwai home, Gibson describes the gecko as “just hanging on” there due to threats to its coastal habitat.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Herpetologist Dylan van Winkel has found juvenile Muriwai gecko are disappearing.

Like van Winkel, he feels 4WDs driving in the dunes are at the top of the threat list, with the species “highly imperilled” as a result.

“4WD users are busting through the sand dunes and are destroying what is left of their habitat,” Gibson says.

“The last time I was there, 4WDs were driving up and through the dunes. These last few sites where they’re hanging on, this is the last thing they need on top of the other threats.

“There's this gecko on the doorstep of Auckland, found nowhere else in the world and in New Zealand. It should be a source of Auckland pride.”

Protection of the Muriwai gecko

Gibson wants to the see the Muriwai gecko physically protected. This includes more signage, more fencing and either the control or removal of predators.

He says with a shortage of suitable off-shore islands, there needs to be recognition the species will need fenced mainland reserves.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Teams from Auckland Zoo go out twice a year to check the sites for Muriwai geckos.

“This is the only way we can guarantee they’re not going to be nailed by predators.”

With a predator-free mainland a long way off in his eyes, he feels this is a medium to long-term solution.

Gibson feels the gecko is just one of dozens of lizard species in similar situations.

“It’s awesome new recognition for an awesome lizard, but we need to put our game for the 60 other lizard species.

“Let’s celebrate the Muriwai gecko, but recognise it’s part of a much greater challenge.”

Auckland Council ecologist Jacinda Woolly said the whole point of the targeted survey and monitoring programme is to get “baseline information” about the gecko to inform “management actions” going forward.

She says a starting point would be a combination of pest management and tackling the 4WD issue to restore the geckos' habitat.

“If that doesn’t help, then we'd look at other conservation strategies.”

Van Winkel said ultimately removing all the pressures, largely human, would help the Muriwai gecko survive.

“What we need is for them to thrive, but how we do that is tricky.”