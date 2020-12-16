New workers to plant 478,000 native trees and create shared pathway in Punakaiki

Don't leave planting trees to the government, says landscape designer Michael Mansvelt. (Video first published in June, 2020)

The edges of the Paparoa National Park at Punakaiki will be restored with about 478,000 new native trees planted over the next four years.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan was in the small West Coast town on Wednesday to announce that 13 people would be employed to plant and maintain 153 hectares of one of New Zealand’s most unique environments.

The $3.6 million project would be led by Conservation Volunteers New Zealand with support from the Department of Conservation.

“The work will also conserve the unique and nationally significant Punungairo/Bullock Creek polje,” Allan said.

World-famous in New Zealand: The pancake rocks and blowholes at Punakaiki.

Bullock Creek is New Zealand’s only example of a polje – a large flat-floored depression in a karst landscape surrounded by tall cliffs and dense beech and kahikatea forest.

Allan said the area would also get a new 4.2-kilometre shared walking and cycling path. The $1.6m project would be funded by the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

It would run between the Punakaiki River and Hartmount Place and go past the new visitor centre, which would be owned by Ngāti Waewae as part of a $26m PGF-funded redevelopment of Dolomite Point.

DOC/SUPPLIED An artist’s impression of the new Dolomite Point Experience Centre to be built in Punakaiki.

Allan said the path would make Punakaiki, which sits on State Highway 6, safer to walk around.

“This is such a special place to slow down and connect with the natural environment. With the new path linking a number of key sites throughout Punakaiki, people will be able to leave their cars and enjoy a day out in nature,” she said.

Punakaiki is home to the iconic pancake rocks and blowholes and attracted 500,000 visitors in 2018.

The high number of visitors put significant and unsustainable pressures on the town’s dated facilities, which could not be funded by its small group of ratepayers.