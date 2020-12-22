Fiordland Wapiti Foundation needs funding to continue food bank

Ron Maynard from the Southland Foodbank shows off some venison donated by the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, Game Animal Council, and the Department of Conservation, during a trial in June. [file photo]

The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation is looking to run more food banks from its deer culling operations but is struggling to get support for the project.

Following drops in the price for venison, the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation is culling a higher number of deer this season.

Foundation president Roy Sloan​ said on average it would cull 1000 deer from the 175 hectare wapiti area annually, this year it was 1400 to keep numbers under control.

Because of the drop in venison prices, less recovery teams were going into the area resulting in the larger cull, Sloan said.

While it had the funding to do a larger cull, it needed to come up with longer term solutions, such as using the meat from deer control for food banks, he said.

The project would supply 30 tonnes of meat to foodbanks, and employ 22 people in deer recovery instead of the two it employed through culling.

It was a win-win solution, it created employment, provided food on the table for those in need and help keep deer population numbers under control, Sloan said.

However, the foundation was struggling to find funding for its food bank project.

The food bank requires $400,000, requesting $340,000 from government agencies with the foundation supplying the rest of the funding.

It had approached multiple government agencies Department of Conservation, Ministry of Business of Innovation and Employment and Ministry of Social Development.

The issue was that DOC were interested in the conservation values of the project, MBIE were interested in the employment and MSD were interested in the social aspects, Sloan said.

It was difficult to establish collaboration between the agencies to acknowledge the combined benefits of the project, he said.

The foundation had previously trialled the food bank earlier in the year with Department of Conservation, Game Animal Council in which it donated 18,000kg of meat across the country for families in need.