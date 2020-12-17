Future use undecided but forestry rethink called for after landslide study

A view of the damage to the Otūwhero Inlet, near Mārahau, after ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita barrelled through the Nelson-Tasman region in February 2018. Landslides can be seen in the hills. A new research article identified more than 4500 landslides in a 196 square kilometre area of Tasman District after Gita.

A new research article on landslides that includes suggestions for forestry management on fragile soils in Tasman District is yet to be fully assessed, says Tasman District Council environment and planning manager Dennis Bush-King.

The authors of the article, published in the New Zealand Journal of Forestry Science, used gridded rainfall, topography, lithology and land cover surfaces to develop a high-resolution model of more than 4500 landslides that occurred in a 196 square kilometre area of Tasman District in February 2018, during the time ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita brought heavy rain to the region.

“Our results ... reinforce the relevance of land cover, rainfall and topography as predictors of landslides but, most importantly, imply that effective land use management could substantially reduce landslide occurrence in Tasman,” the article says.

“In particular, our model suggests that increasing the extent of permanent forest cover and limiting clear-fell harvest of plantation forests on landslide-prone slopes could substantially reduce landslide occurrence during high-intensity rainfall events.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tasman District Council environment and planning manager Dennis Bush-King says what can and can't be managed sustainably on Separation Point granite terrain is “still being worked on”.

Separation Point granite is a feature in the study area. This strip of granitic bedrock is about 10km wide and extends for more than 100km from Separation Point in Abel Tasman National Park to Mt Murchison.

Bush-King said the report, while independently sourced and yet to be fully assessed, would be included “as source material alongside a number of reports we have commissioned on forestry and other land use operations within the Separation Point granite terrain”.

“The challenges this geology presents to the region is well known,” he said. “However, what can and can't be managed on it sustainably is still being worked on and, as such, our planning around what safe and environmentally sound land use is appropriate is yet to be determined.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Lyn Rombouts among tree waste on her property, beside Shaggery Creek, near Motueka, after ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita hit the region in February 2018.

Planning for this area would be considered and finalised within the development of the Tasman Environment Plan, Bush-King said.

Aorere ki uta Aorere ki tai – Tasman Environment Plan, which will include rules for land disturbance, is expected to take several years to complete. It involves the review and combination of the Tasman Regional Policy Statement and the Tasman Resource Management Plan.

Forest & Bird top of the south regional manager Debs Martin said the research article revealed “there's more that can be done”.

Martin called for a rethink of some forest harvesting practices, more consideration of where forests were planted and the return of some areas to permanent forest cover.