Survey seeks Nelson-Tasman residents' views on water

Tasman District resident and former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Dr Morgan Williams is chairman of Nelson Tasman advisory group Water Futures, which is conducting an online survey of residents’ views and concerns around water.

Advisory group Water Futures is conducting an online survey to find out more about residents' views and concerns around water issues in the Nelson-Tasman region.

“It's vital that the region's councils and the Government continue to improve their understanding about people's views and level of knowledge around water,” said Water Futures chairman Dr Morgan Williams.

A Tasman District resident and former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Williams said decision makers needed to know people's specific concerns, especially around risks associated with the changing climate, the robustness of the water infrastructure and threats to water quality.

“The more local councils and central Government understand residents' views about water issues, the better they can improve their policies and management of this precious resource,” he said. “This will be especially needed in light of the Government's declaration of a climate emergency and recent drought situations in the Nelson-Tasman region.”

READ MORE:

* Scientist Dr Morgan Williams honoured for services to State, environment

* Bring back science, for it holds the dam truth

* A national strategy for water is needed, scientist says



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff It was bone dry on the Waimea Plains in mid-February 2019 when the Nelson-Tasman region was hit by a drought.

Water Futures was an independent group of Nelson Tasman residents whose goal was to contribute to “thoughtful consideration and decisions” about water-related issues in the region, Williams said.

Some members, including Williams and water scientist Andrew Fenemor, were also part of the former Community Water Solutions Advisory Group, which was set up in 2017. At the time, Williams said the group came together voluntarily “to provide advice and information ... around sustainable water systems and supply for the region”.

Water Futures was a wider group “in a community sense ... with others, like more business people”, Williams said on Thursday. Its waterfutures.org.nz website had recently gone live and the results of the survey, once completed, would be available on the site along with other information including an extensive list of resource documents to “empower the whole community”.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff At times there is too much rain. Drivers in four-wheel-drive vehicles power through floodwater on Main Road Riwaka during heavy downpours that accompanied the arrival of ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita in February 2018.

The survey results would also be presented directly to local and central Government.

Water was “everywhere with everybody”. It was hoped the survey would help provide “a steer of where the critical issues are and the reasons people are thinking about it”.

Based on “barbecue conversations, it’s amazing where people have got to with it”, Williams said.

The survey is available via www.surveymonkey.com/r/ourwater and includes 33 questions, some of which were deliberately hypothetical.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Paul Soper, of the Ministry for Primary Industries, warns farmers of the need to manage animal welfare and possibly destock as a drought affected the Nelson-Tasman region in February 2019.

Anyone who owned or rented a home or business, or lived anywhere in the Nelson-Tasman region, and was either connected to a metered supply, a fixed charge low pressure scheme, or supplied their own water from a well, stream or rainwater was encouraged to complete the survey. It was due to close at the end of January.

“The intent of the survey is to pull together some views that are emerging, partly stimulated by central Government activity in the area [of water],” Williams said.