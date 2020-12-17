Oil refinery fined over spill, penguins get off scot-free

Greater Wellington Regional Council harbour ranger deploying booms from the Harbour Master boat to pull and hold hydrocarbon at the northern end of Seaview Marina.

An oil refinery business has been fined for leaking thousands of litres of transformer oil into Wellington’s Seaview Marina.

No penguins were harmed by the toxic oil, but only by the sheer chance that their breeding season was over.

eNZoil (NZ) Ltd was convicted and fined $90,000 for discharging between 5000 and 6000 litres of refined transformer oil from their operation into the stormwater network and then Seaview Marina, on March 17 - 18 last year.

Greater Wellington Regional Council laid charges against the company, which takes waste transformer oil and refines it into a usable product.

In passing sentence, Judge Dwyer said the discharge was a result of gross negligence and significant failures.

The spill was the result of a series of failures, including not closing a valve on a bund which should have contained any spill. The oil, despite being refined, is still toxic to sea life.

Supplied The rainbow sheen of oil visible in the water of Seaview Marina, looking east towards the stormwater outlet.

”Given the proximity to the marina and the direct connection to the stormwater system, they should have been aware of the risks; processes should have be undertaken with the highest degree of care.”

However, he acknowledged that eNZOil was an environmental and sustainability focused organisation, taking a waste product and making it reusable.

eNZoil assisted with clean-up, which involved regional council harbours and environmental protection staff, Hutt City council officers, and marina staff.

Environmental regulation team leader James Snowdon said it was important that all businesses assess the risks of discharging harmful substances to the stormwater network, and seek advice if they didn’t understand the requirements.

“We would rather be advising people on how to avoid and minimise impacts on the environment than taking them to court.”