Cameras reveal what is killing critically endangered oystercatcher chicks

There are only 350 critically endangered Chatham Island oystercatchers left.

Even endangered birds as far away as the remote Chatham Islands aren’t safe from cats.

There are only 350 Chatham Island oystercatchers – or tōrea – left, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) considers them critically endangered and at high risk of extinction.

In 2018, about half of the eggs disappeared from their nests.

To better understand why, cameras were installed on two Chatham Island beaches.

“We saw that feral cats were taking eggs, sometimes making repeat visits to see if more eggs were being laid,” DOC technical adviser Dave Houston said.

But it was not just introduced predators causing problems.

“We also saw a harrier drop down to pick up an egg and carry it away, returning over a period of an hour or two to take the rest.

“Weka, which are an introduced species to the Chathams, were also approaching nests.”

SUPPLIED A cat has been captured taking a banded dotterel from a nest at South Bay, Kaikōura.

The trapping line in the area is now checked almost daily by a local DOC ranger during the breeding season, and harrier incident is being investigated further.

“It may just be individual harriers that have picked up a habit. The cameras will help us continue to learn,” Houston said.

Footage also highlighted nests on narrow beaches can be destroyed by weather.

“Introduced marram grass has changed the dune profile, making it steeper than dunes with a native grass like pingao.

“Oystercatchers end up nesting closer to the tideline to find a flat sandy area, and we’ve seen how easily nests can be washed away in a storm.”

DOC/Supplied Tyres are being used to protect vulnerable Chatham Island oystercatcher nests from being washed away.

DOC staff have laid tyres down to protect the nests, which Houston said appeared to be having some success.

Chatham Island ranger Nic Tuanui said 13 chicks had hatched so far this year from 24 nests, with 20 more eggs still waiting to hatch.

“We’ve put in some hard yards to help protect this taonga species, and we always feel a real sense of achievement when they do hatch.

“However, we’re very conscious of the challenges these chicks face to get to adulthood.”

Locals can help protect the chicks by being careful with vehicles, dogs, or livestock on beaches.