Scarecrows and excavators join forces to protect rare gull colony

Canterbury's Ashley-Rakahuri River is home to many braided river birds, some of which are endangered.

Two scarecrows and an excavation company are together helping protect the world’s most endangered gull from harrier attacks at a North Canterbury breeding site.

The Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group (ARRG) turned to the ancient pest control method and erected Linda, the scarecrow, near the black-billed gull (tarāpuka) colony, last month.

She has proven very efficient, ARRG chairman Nick Ledgard said, and a second scarecrow has since been added at the other end of the breeding ground.

supplied Scarecrows have been successful in deterring hawk attacks from a bird breeding colony on the Ashley-Rakahuri River.

“Volunteers watching from a bird hide erected near the colony have observed the number of harrier raids on the gulls.

READ MORE:

* Rangiora Racecourse quarry resource consent notified

* Urban bird colony in ruins of former office block in Christchurch

* Driver runs over critically endangered gulls on Canterbury riverbed



“Most harriers were driven away by the gulls before they grabbed any of the vulnerable chicks, but since Linda the scarecrow arrived, the raids have just about stopped.”

The gull colony has 1268 nests and is the focal point of a four-hectare island that was cleared of weeds by a shingle extraction operation over winter by Taggart Earthmoving.

Grant Davey/Supplied A female wrybill bird, one of many species to breed on braided rivers like the Ashley-Rakahuri.

Ledgard said the arrangement was a win-win for both parties, Taggart being recognised for its environmental efforts for having played a significant role in weed control.

“Their shingle extraction removes weeds, and there are many examples of when birds have preferentially nested on ex-extraction sites.”

Other birds nesting at the site include a wrybill pair, which currently have a fledged chick feeding locally.

Weed control is vital as braided river birds do not nest on areas crowded with weeds, which afford places for introduced predators to hide, he said.

supplied Scarecrows and excavators both play a part in helping braided river birds successfully nest and breed on the Ashley-Rakahuri River.

“All things considered, the site is proving what can be achieved with the right habitat, with almost no predation and not a fresh wheel mark on the island.”

While introduced weeds are becoming widely established, ARRG volunteers will be able to remove them once breeding is over.

GRANT DAVEY A juvenile black-billed gull inspects the remains of another young bird killed by Norway rats.

Elsewhere on the river weeds have been as bad as ever and would pose a major challenge in the future, he said.

The group has planned significant removals at the priority sites before the 2021 season starts.

The black-billed gull is the most threatened gull species in the world, its status being upgraded from nationally endangered to nationally critical in 2013.

supplied The removal of weeds provides the perfect spot for nesting birds.

ARRG was established in 1999, with regular pest trapping, bird monitoring, and public education campaigns in place by 2004.

Braid, an organisation advocating for braided rivers across the South Island, was formed as a result.

The group has received awards including the Canterbury-Aoraki Conservation Award, and the Australasian Wildlife Management Society annual award for Practical Wildlife Management.