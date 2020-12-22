Ashburton lake left looking like 'pea brown soup' after toxic algae bloom

Lake Clearwater is clear no more.

Conservationists are upset a once-pristine Canterbury lake beloved by anglers and holidaymakers has been closed after toxic algae blooms started clouding the water.

Authorities have laid the blame for the lake’s state partly at the door of the farming community, saying run-off from farmlands has left it polluted with nutrients.

But farming representatives say nearby natural wetlands and discharges from baches on the lake are also responsible for its condition.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) on Monday issued a public health warning for Lake Clearwater, which is in the Ashburton Lakes Basin area, after high concentrations of dangerous blue-green algae were detected.

Forest and Bird regional conservation manager Debs Martin was at the lake this week visiting her family bach and was left “horrified by the brown cloudy lake water”.

“Right now it looks like pea-brown soup and it’s not safe to use. It’s just awful,” she said.

“You should be able to see down into the depths of the lake – that’s how the lake got its name and why fishers and holidaymakers love it so much.”

Martin said Lake Clearwater is incredibly important for wildlife, but diving birds that live at the lake are now unable to see their prey in the murky water.

“We’ve wrecked their only home. The councils responsible need to do better.”

The latest report from Environment Canterbury shows Lake Clearwater is polluted with nutrients from farmland runoff, and it has not met the Canterbury land and water regional plan standards since 2005.

Other lakes in the area are in even worse shape, Martin said.

“Neither district nor regional councils are doing enough to protect fresh water ... they need to take action now.

“We could lose these incredible natural lakes and essential habitats, I worry it may already be too late.”

Forest and Bird wants to see a strong compliance and enforcement system, like the one at Lake Taupō, put in place around New Zealand.

Federated Farmers’ Mid-Canterbury provincial president David Clark said: “There are three problems with Lake Clearwater – nitrogen coming in from farmlands, from discharge from septic tanks from outflows from the Clearwater baches, and from natural wetlands in the Ashburton Gorge basin.

“There has been a management plan in place in the Ashburton Gorge basin for a number of years with all of the lakes identified as sensitive lakes, and there are restrictions on farming practices in these areas.

“The Canterbury land and water regional plan put in place by commissioners at ECan provides for a very robust planning framework across all of Canterbury to bring about reductions in discharges.”

The ECan report does identify possible septic tank leakage from Clearwater Huts village as a factor potentially affecting water quality, as well as contributions from nearby Lake Camp.

But it found contributions from Lake Camp are likely to be low, and studies suggested nutrients were elevated downstream of farmland – with more than half of the total nitrogen from farmland coming from runoff.

CDHB medical officer of health Ramon Pink said for now, people should avoid Lake Clearwater and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.”

He said no one should drink the water from the lake, and boiling the water will not remove the toxin.

In addition, fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins, Pink said, so eating any caught in the lake should be avoided.