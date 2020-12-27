Southland 'leads the way for New Zealand' in carbon reduction plans

McCallums Group managing director Wayne McCallum at his Otepuni Ave site in Invercargill with some wood chips now used to fuel the boiler.

Southland has reduced its carbon emissions by 500,000 tonnes in the space of just a few years, making it a leader in New Zealand.

The reduction has largely been achieved by converting coal-fired burners.

Great South’s general manager of strategic projects Steve Canny said: “Sixty-one of our 149 thermal heat plants have actually been converted to renewable energy, either biomass or electricity, so that’s quite significant.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff McCallums Group managing director Wayne McCallum Ii 2013, it started to get monthly independent reports about carbon footprint. Now, more and more of his customers also choose to have a look at the reports.

The environmental benefits are obvious but it also means Southland is well-placed economically because of the head start gained around emissions planning.

“We are actually leading in New Zealand in the area of decarbonizing,” Canny said.

At the moment carbon costs sit at about $37.50 per ton and was forecast to rise to $44.10 per ton by April 2025. Canny expects it will probably be more than that.

From an investment point of view, it makes sense to reduce carbon costs as it continues to rise, Canny said.

“If you are powering a big dairy plant and you are paying $37.50 a tonne, it’s quite costly.’’

He added consumers were becoming more and more ethically minded, which was another factor in why reducing emissions was good for business.

Great South, Southland's regional development agency, launched its Carbon Neutral Advantage project in 2018, which was the first regional project of its kind in New Zealand.

The project was backed financially by the Ministry of Environment and the Tindall Foundation.

Southland’s work in reducing carbon emissions has piqued some interest New Zealand-wide.

“We can’t jealously protect the information and knowledge we have. When it comes to climate change we’ve got to be sharing information,” he said.

The McCallums Group has been a Southland leader, in terms of businesses pushing to reduce its emissions.

Close to a decade ago managing director Wayne McCallum decided to replace its oil and gas-fuelled boiler at its Otepuni Ave site in Invercargill with a boiler fuelled by wood chips.

What had followed was financial and environmental benefits, McCallum said.

In 2013, it started to get monthly independent reports about its carbon footprint.

In the beginning, McCallum said he was the only person who would read those reports, however, now more and more customers were reading them.

The McCallums Group has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60 percent since those reports started in 2013.

McCallum said the unofficial figure, from when the company first started to look into lowering its emissions, was estimated to be 90 percent.

While much of the focus has been on it transitioning from an oil and gas-fuelled boiler to wood chips, the company has made a lot of smaller changes as well including trialling an electric van with the plan to introduce more electric vehicles in the future.

He encourages other businesses to make a start, however small it was.

Great South will host a Carbon Neutral Business Strategy workshop in February to continue the push to reduce emissions.

Canny said the uptake from Southland organisations who were keen to lower emissions was pleasing, but it would continue to work towards converting even more of the 149 thermal heat plants in the province.

Canny said if Rio Tinto did close its smelter at Tiwai Point, near Invercargill, it could offer further opportunities to decarbonise in Southland if it could tap into some freed-up power that was produced at the Manapouri Power Station.

While Great South was investigating new prospects to use that renewable energy if the smelter closes, it would like to see some of that electricity be used by existing producers and exporters, which were exposed to the cost of carbon, Canny said.