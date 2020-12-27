Fears for well-known Kiwi conservationist after he was bitten by deadly snake

Pete Bethune is a conservationist, who travels all around the world (File photo).

Hamilton-born champion for the environment Captain Pete Bethune is in a hospital in Costa Rica, after being bitten by one of the deadliest snakes in South America.

Spokeswoman for Bethune’s non-profit Earthrace, Larisa Kellett, said they are facing an anxious wait overnight, and will hear from his doctors in the morning.

Kellett said Bethune was working in the jungle in Costa Rica’s Peninsula de Osa National Park, when he was bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake.

“It’s the deadliest snake in Costa Rica.

“He had to get himself out of the jungle, and back to the boat. I know there was at least one other person with him, and they managed to get to the Golfito Hospital.”

Doctors have told Kellett he may be transferred to another hospital in the morning.

She was able to speak to Bethune on the phone on Sunday evening, but not for long.

“He’s not doing well, the doctors are trying to keep him stable.

“I’m very worried ... A snake bite can have very serious health ramifications afterwards, and there’s a lot we don’t know yet.

“[But] it’s as serious as it gets in terms of the type of snake that bit him.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Bethune is believed to have been patrolling for illegal gold miners.

It is believed he was patrolling for illegal gold miners, who are a serious issue in the park.

“It’s one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. Pete was working alongside local rangers, who are sadly very under-funded, and facing an uphill battle.

“These miners are usually armed, I more thought I’d get a call that he’d been shot than bitten by a snake.”

It is not the first scrape the well-known conservationist has been in.

In 2010, he was sentenced to jail for two years by a Japanese court, but it was suspended for five years.

In June of that year, Bethune pleaded guilty to charges relating to the illegal boarding of a Japanese whaling ship, but not guilty to assault.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Captain Bethune is currently in the Golfito Hospital in Costa Rica.

He had been held in custody since February, in a solitary cell for 23½-hours a day, when he boarded the Japanese whaling fleet's security ship, the Shonan Maru II, during its annual trip south.

“It changed me quite a lot,” he told Stuff.

“I came out after Japan quite a mess. I had a form of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and with it, I had anger issues. I would snap really quickly. I was struggling.”

In November 2017 he was attending a meeting in Santana, Brazil, when he noticed he was being followed.

He went into a café and when he came out he was jumped on by two men, one with a knife.

During the struggle, Bethune was stabbed.

“The blade went between my ribs so it got wedged in there.

“I've had a couple of difficult experiences, but I really thought my number was up.”