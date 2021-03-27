Where is our next Fox River dump disaster?

Volunteers pick up rubbish in Fox River on the West Coast after a flood ripped open the old Fox Glacier landfill in March 2019.

It was dark when Mike Bilodeau​ first saw it. The glow of his West Coast beach bonfire lit up the shredded bags drifting like plastic snow.

Sunrise revealed the extent of the nightmare: “You watch footage of beaches covered in plastic in parts of Asia, and how thick it is. It was like that. You could go for a whole year without seeing rubbish in that part of the beach. I think I filled 10 bags in 30 minutes, and ran out.”

“It was everything – soft plastics, big jugs, dishwashers, washing machines...It was literally a landfill, dumped on a beach ... It was heartbreaking.”

Volunteer Alan Kennedy from Waikouaiti picks up rubbish spewed out of an old Fox River dump.

It was March 2019 and extreme weather had washed out an old dump on Fox River.

Bilodeau helped organise volunteers to pick up 14,500 household rubbish bags of waste strewn across 21 kilometres of riverbed and 51km of coastline, piece by painstaking piece. The operation took five months and cost $500,000, plus 3,000 days of Conservation Department, military and volunteer time.

But two years on, rubbish continues to break out during storms and Westland District Council has only just committed to removing the remaining waste, thanks to a $3.3m government grant.

Rob Frost/SubAlpine Photography Flood water surges down the Fox River on the West Coast after extreme weather, in March 2019.

Speaking from Spain, where he is now European director for charity Plastic Oceans, Bilodeau worries New Zealand is not taking landfill erosion risks seriously, despite the threats of sea-level rise and increased flooding due to climate change.

“It scares me ... I’m worried that more and more of these landfills are going to break open and that place that I saw when I first arrived there in 2010 is just going to be a thing of the past. It’s just going to be covered in rubbish.

“Prioritise them – make a list. Then go and target them and dig them out,” Bilodeau says.

Supplied A 2017 ecological assessment of Wellington's Ōwhiro Stream found snails just upstream of the T&T landfill (left) were healthy and normal, while those downstream of the contamination (right) were orange and deformed.

Mutant snails found downstream of a Wellington dump in 2017 show just how much damage landfill leachate can do.

British research found potential contaminants in city dumps include cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, paints, creosote, metal food containers coated with an endocrine disrupter, batteries containing lead and mercury, and electronics containing heavy metals, chlorofluorocarbons, flame retardants and mercury in fluorescent tubes.

Raewyn Peart A sign warning of rubbish spilling from the old Kaiaua landfill in the Coromandel, before it was dug out.

Hokitika-based Conservation Department marine adviser Don Neale says rubbish spilling into the sea particularly endangers inshore species, such as the threatened Hector’s dolphin.

Also involved in the Fox River cleanup, he was overwhelmed by the scale.

“It was pretty stunning ... You’d be looking out across the river bed and there were hundreds of logjams in amongst the gravel bed, and every logjam had plastic tangled in amongst the sticks and bits and pieces.

“The big lesson from the Fox River response is that it’s far easier to prevent and minimise the amount of rubbish we’re producing than it is to go and clean it up after it gets washed down rivers. We certainly need to at least understand the extent of the problem and, secondly, what can we do about it? It’s never an easy solution.”

What do we know about threatened dumps?

The National Climate Change Risk Assessment rated the urgency of the risk to landfills and contaminated sites as 85 out of 94 – the same as wastewater and stormwater systems. The consequence would be major, with the release of dissolved nitrogen, heavy metals, glass, plastics and asbestos leading to “potentially cascading consequences for public health, ecosystems and the economy”.

But an attempt by Stuff to map vulnerable landfills shows just how little we know about the problem.

Asked to list landfills potentially vulnerable to coastal erosion or river flooding, regional councils identified 321 sites nationwide. However, no data was included from Greater Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Northland or Bay of Plenty, as they had done no climate risk assessment.

Most responses concentrated on coastal dumps, but the scale of riverside landfills that could be scoured out by angry flood waters is more daunting. Research suggests freshwater flooding of landfills can quadruple toxic metal release.

Even identifying sites based solely on distance from the sea or rivers is problematic. In 2019, Environment Southland listed eight potentially vulnerable coastal dumps. After site visits, four were removed as not currently at risk. But another two were added, after the February 2020 floods exposed riverside landfills at Gore and Mataura.

“There is a lack of evidence on the location of landfills, and limited understanding of exposure, vulnerability and consequence for sites across New Zealand. This presents a substantial risk,” the National Climate Change Risk Assessment concludes.

Filling the blanks

The best hope of identifying the next Fox River disaster lies in a computer model being developed by Environment Canterbury.

It considers three factors – the vulnerability of a landfill’s location, the likelihood of erosion or flooding, and how bad the result would be.

ECan, Environment Southland and West Coast Regional Council are piloting the programme, which can overlay flooding maps, sea-level-rise forecasts and what’s known about a dump’s contents, to spit out a priority list of the most vulnerable sites.

The trouble is, the information coming out is only as good as what goes in. Rigorous consenting rules only came in in 1991, so information about earlier dumping is patchy. And locals would fly-tip household rubbish into supposed commercial dumps, so even sites that on paper contain only cleanfill, in practice spew out an undocumented toxic mess.

In fact, there’s not even an agreed landfill definition. While many councils only list town dumps, Canterbury’s list includes every known hole that has been filled.

Ross Giblin Des Watson picking up rubbish on Eastbourne beach. Having finished with the South Island where he picked up 15 tonnes of rubbish over 10 months, he is now on the North Island leg of his journey.

ECan contaminated land senior scientist Stephen Gardner​ says the model picks out large former town dumps as the most risky, because of their contents – medical waste, asbestos, hazardous chemicals.

The priority list will be most accurate where councils have good flooding and sea-level rise prediction maps. Otherwise, the best guess of risk is any landfill within 100m of the coast or rivers. To weed out the red herrings, councils will have to visit every site, Gardner says.

“It might come up as high risk on our model, but we go there and it's on a rocky headland, 50m above the sea and not eroding.”

River floodplains are also challenging, as channels shift and you have to know which rivers have enough power to scour out banks.

All of which points to modelling the risk being only the first step in a long process. ECan’s science team leader for contaminated land, Graham Aveyard​, predicts it will take several years for ECan to check reality against the model’s predictions for all its sites. Then the real work begins.

“When we know what a site is and how much of a hazard it might present, actually, how do we then deal with that?”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Des Watson was disgusted at finding an old landfill leaching waste at Ōpunake.

What’s the solution?

Two years ago, Des Watson quit his job, hooked a sleeping box to his 4WD and hit the road. He’s circumnavigated the South Island picking 15 tonnes of rubbish off beaches, including volunteering for five weeks at the Fox clean-up, and he’s now five tonnes of waste into his North Island clean-up.

He’s picked up plastic straws, water bottle caps, glow sticks and shotgun wads from fishing boats, brittle plastic milk bottles that shatter into a thousand pieces. He’s vacuumed microplastics out of mangroves in Raglan harbour. But he never expected to be clearing rubbish leaked from landfills.

There was the mess at the mouth of the Rangītikei River, after a dump had been spewing rubbish since the channel shifted in 2018.

“That was horrifying really – literally hundreds of thousands of pieces of plastic. You can see plastic on top of the driftwood ... It was quite overwhelming.”

At Ōpunake in Taranaki, he hauled out 1½ tonnes of rotting plastic and polystyrene from an eroding dump, after noticing coloured plastic in the water on a clifftop walk.

Watson wants regulations on plastic packaging to reduce waste, but also action to clear eroding dumps.

“Something has got to be done ... If one man can go down and pull out a 1½ tonne bag full of rubbish, what’s stopping them, even if they have to get shovels and picks and forks? It’s a money thing, I guess.”

It certainly is. It’s up to owners of eroding landfills to fix them. In the case of old town dumps, that means district councils, which often have tiny populations. Both the Hector and Fox landfills have waited more than two years for proper protection, because of lack of funds.

Buller District Council and Otago, Canterbury, Bay of Plenty and West Coast regional councils all applied to the government’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund for money to protect landfills from coastal erosion. All were rejected.

“We need to ask ourselves what are we going to do about these sites?” says Gardner. “Currently there is no national fund or anything for remediating these sites.It comes down to local ratepayers. That’s a bigger question, because we are going to have to deal with these at some point.”

A 2020 Cabinet paper also notes there are no dedicated or readily available funds to protect at-risk landfills or clean up after a breach. It asks the Government to consider its position on helping small councils “lacking the financial reserves and resources needed to address these vulnerable landfills”.

Supplied Before it was dug out, the old rubbish dump at the Coromandel town of Kaiaua was spewing plastic, electrical coils and rusting metal straight into the sea.

A spokesman for Environment Minister David Parker says the Government’s National Adaptation Plan, which is due in August 2022, will consider all 43 risks highlighted by the National Climate Change Risk Assessment. The Environment Ministry’s Community Resilience Work Programme is also considering a funding framework to protect vulnerable dumps.

However, managing landfills is the responsibility of the dump’s owner – usually local councils – and central government will only step in “in exceptional cases”, the spokesman says.

Bilodeau has no doubt what should happen to our vulnerable landfills – they should be dug out. Walling them in might be cheaper, but just defers the problem. Whatever it takes will be easier than wrangling volunteers, helicopters and tidal windows when a landfill fails.

“Preventive measures, yeah, they’re going to have a big price tag on them. But a smaller price tag than the mess you’re going to have to clean up afterwards. And think about the environmental price tag.”

While the ECan model is an important start to prioritise vulnerable landfills, Gardner says it comes with a sobering caveat.

“Even if it doesn't come up as high risk, on any given day, weather event or whatever, any one of these landfills could go.”

Supplied Hauraki District Council had to choose between recapping and walling off the exposed rubbish, or digging it out, for twice the price.

CASE STUDY: Dig it out

A rail trail site visit turned up a toxic surprise for Hauraki District Council officials.

The fenced-off foreshore exposed a rich vein of history – plastic bags, old car bodies, glass bottles. Smack in the middle of one of New Zealand’s three most important wetlands for wading birds.

“It was actually quite horrifying what they’d done,” says the council’s engineering services manager, Adrian de Laborde.

High tide would chomp at the refuse stripe​, sucking out plastic bags and spitting them back into the mangroves.

Supplied The discovery of asbestos complicated the Kaiaua dump’s removal, and made disposal more expensive.

For two decades in the 1960s and 70s, old tidal channels spanning 200m of coastline had been plugged with household waste.

The tip technically closed in 1983, but fly-tipping continued. Meanwhile, the ocean advanced, claiming 5-20m of coast and exposing the toxic filth.

Samples showed the surrounding water was not toxic enough to sicken sea life. But soil testing showed risky zinc and lead levels. One in 10 samples had high arsenic levels.

Supplied The former Kaiaua dump site now, with the rail trail running over it.

The council considered two clean-up options – digging out and moving the waste, or recapping and protecting it behind a rock barrier.

Walling it away was half the price, but would have just deferred the problem, de Laborde says.

As with most old landfills, records were patchy. The 1000 tonne predicted volume ballooned to about 3200 tonnes. Digging quickly turned up asbestos, which couldn’t be separated out. That meant the entire dump contents had to be trucked 50km to an asbestos-certified landfill.

Supplied/Stuff Former Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage talking to Buller mayor Garry Howard at the eroding former Hector landfill.

The $250,000 predicted cost blew out to about $600,000 – a “bucketload of money” for a small council, de Laborde says. A national fund would help.

However, he still believes digging out was the right call. Now a shell pathway carries oblivious rail trail cyclists over the old dump. And every time there’s a storm or king tide, the council can rest easy.

“It is a costly process, but I think we owe it to future generations to make sure we clean up our mess and don’t pass it on.”

Supplied Illustration of the site of the proposed sea wall to contain rubbish from the old Hector dump, on the South Island’s West Coast

CASE STUDY: Wall it in

For two years, the old Hector landfill has sat waiting for funding to keep its mining waste and asbestos out of the ocean.

Dating back to the 1950s, the forgotten coal processing dump was exposed in February 2018, when an angry sea stirred by ex-cyclone Gita bit a chunk out of the West Coast.

In June 2018, engineers designed a sea wall to prevent further erosion. But it took two years for Buller District Council to find the money to build it, with a $1m government Covid infrastructure grant awarded in July 2020.

Three options were considered: doing nothing, digging out the trash, or walling it in.

Doing nothing was deemed unacceptable, says Phil Rossiter, who is project-managing the sea wall construction. Digging out and moving it was “incredibly unaffordable”, at $13m-$17m, as the nearest asbestos-certified landfill is across the Southern Alps.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The old Peel Forest dump is one of many landfill sites in the Timaru district that could be an erosion risk.

Which left a 310m-long, 5m-high wall of 15,000-20,000 tonnes of the most durable rock in the land. That is an achievable, affordable, 50-100-year solution, Rossiter says.

But the price tag of about $1m was still beyond the means of Buller’s population of 10,000. The district council was knocked back twice – in 2018 and 2019 – for funding from the Environment Ministry’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.

Meanwhile, only mounded sand protected the exposed dump face from disaster, with waves dismantling the weak protection four to six times a year.

While the wall should now be built by May, Rossiter says a national fund or strategy is needed to prevent another Fox River catastrophe.

“This is not a problem that small councils anywhere in New Zealand are placed at all to take on – I wouldn’t even say well placed.

“Coastal environments are one thing, but it’s rivers as well.

“It's always easier and more affordable to deal with in a strategic, planful matter than having to make very rapid decisions at the last minute with a limited set of options.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Rubbish from the closed Peel Forest landfill at the top of the erosion-affected cliff next to the Rangitata River. Picture taken November 24, 2020.

CASE STUDY: Shift the cause

With coastal landfills hogging the attention, it’s easy to forget that the Fox landfill disaster was caused by a flooded river.

In the Timaru district, perched 10m above the Rangitata River, is another disaster waiting to happen, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Between the mid-60s and 2004, enough rubbish to fill eight Olympic swimming pools was stuffed into a gulley, making up the Peel Forest landfill.

In December 2019, a one-in-20-year flood scoured out the cliff, uncovering the dump face and releasing rubbish into the river.

John Bisset/Stuff Timaru District Council is concerned another flood in the Rangitata River could further erode the old Peel Forest landfill. (File)

Consultants identified five potential solutions, with price tags ranging from $500,000 to $5m. Only one was failsafe, they warned.

“Removal of the landfill waste in its entirety is the only option to eliminate the risk.”

However, relocating the rubbish to the district council’s Redruth landfill was the most expensive solution, and would shorten that dump’s life.

Other options included doing nothing, recapping the landfill, and building four 750-tonne rock groynes to ward off future flooding, at a cost of $1.5m.

The council eventually chose the $500,000 option of redirecting the river channel by digging out the river bed and buffering it with gravel groynes planted with willows. A similar structure protected a bridge from damage in the December 2019 flood.

The council’s group manager for infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, says leaving the rubbish buried is safer, as digging it up could expose toxic gases and chemicals. However, he acknowledges it’s a temporary solution.

“That will cope with about a one-in-15-year flood event. We consider that as a bit of a stage one. We’re working with ECan, DOC and iwi to look at a longer-term plan for the river and increasing erosion protection.”

Dixon says the Peel Forest case has been a wakeup call for the council to assess the district’s 36 closed landfills.

“We don’t know the extent of the problem, if any.”