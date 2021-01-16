River restoration project part of 'mini national park' vision north of Nelson

Liz Gavin and Richard Ussher on one of the tributaries of the Wakapuaka River, near Nelson. The adjoining landowners are working on a major restoration project along the river which received $1.3m government funding.

A “mini national park” with restored lowland forest, wetlands and walking tracks to Cable Bay is the vision for two Nelson landowners.

More than 500 hectares of land surrounding the Wakapuaka River is owned by the Kidson family and Richard and Elina Ussher from Cable Bay Adventure Park. Since purchasing the land together then subdividing it several years ago, restoring the forest and improving the river health has been a priority for both.

A $1.3 million award from the Ministry for the Environment's Freshwater Improvement Fund this monthmeans the restoration work will soon kick up a gear, with 21 jobs to be created over the next five years.

The project, which is being overseen by the Tasman Environmental Trust, will see 10.1 hectares along the banks of the Wakapuaka River and two of its tributaries planted with natives.

Kidson family representative Liz Gavin​ said it was thought to be the largest restoration project in Nelson on private land.

“It’s about re-establishing the lowland forest and riparian margins in that area and enhancing the biodiversity of the stream to get it functioning healthily again.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Liz Gavin of the Kidson family on the Cable Bay property which will be replanted in natives, as part of a restoration project.

Gavin said scientific monitoring would be done to measure the status of the river and the impact of the restoration on the freshwater quality.

It was hoped that the planting would create a wildlife corridor between Paremata Flats Reserve and Hira.

Gavin said while broadleaf forest in the hills remained, there was not much lowland river forest left and virtually no wetlands.

The family had already fenced off a small tributary and wetland on their property and planted around 5500 natives trees, native grasses, with funding from the Nelson City Council.

“Mostly grasses, flax, hebes, kanuka and manuka, things that are going to create shade and an environment for other broadleaf species to grow through.

“It supports the existing remnant forest that is here, so we just want to build on that and look after the Wakapuaka River and get that back to what it should be.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Planting along a tributary of the Wakapuaka River on the Kidson family property.

It was hoped species like the pateke, brown teal could be reintroduced to the area.

The Usshers had also done work on their property, riparian planting around the river with the support of Nelson City Council, as well as planting several thousand natives in the cut over pine forest.

Richard Ussher​ said it was great to be able to be involved in restoring the land to what it would have once been, which was an important part of the Cable Bay Adventure Park story.

“We are looking at how we recreate a mini national park where there are opportunities for education, recreation and a community resource.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Richard Ussher of Cable Bay Adventure Park said restoration of the Wakapuaka River was a key part of the Park’s story.

It was early days, but the long term plan was to establish a nursery on the property to propagate plants, and establish a community walkway from the Cable Bay Adventure Park through the Kidson property to Maori Pa Rd.

“That’s something we are all quite passionate about, providing safe and recreational access for people to come and enjoy this beautiful part of Nelson and hopefully long term that can stretch from Hira to Cable Bay.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Alex Gavin 9, with a freshwater koura found in a Wakapuaka River tributary.

“If we can help get that started hopefully it can provide the catalyst for other people to get on board.”

The Wakapuaka Enhancement Project is one of three in Nelson and Tasman that received funding as part of the Jobs for Nature policy package announced by Environment Minister David Parker​ to clean up and protect waterways and create local jobs.

Parker said the funding would support councils and landowners to implement new freshwater regulations by supporting stock exclusion, fish passage remediation, freshwater farm plans and sediment control such as riparian planting.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The funding would enable wetlands like the Wairio Wetland, pictured, to be restored throughout the country. (File photo)

The Tasman District Council was awarded $3m to restore and create wetlands in the Tasman district, generating 30 jobs over five years.

For another project, the council was also awarded $1.75m to restore in-stream structures for fish passages to improve fish diversity and abundance over the next five years.