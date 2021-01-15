Baby sharks cause a stir in the shallows of Wellington beach

A number of small sharks were spotted swimming in the shallows in the Wellington harbour on January 14. Credit: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians weren’t the only ones heading to the beach in droves this week, with the shallows at Oriental Bay playing host to a big group of little sharks.

Rig sharks, also known as “lemon fish” and spotted dogfish, are found all over New Zealand, and come into the shallows to breed.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) marine biologist and shark specialist Warrick Lyon said they gave birth in sheltered harbours around Christmas time, and would be hanging around until the next big rain.

As the rain diluted the sea and it decreased in salinity, the sharks would head out to saltier waters.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellingtonians cooling off at Oriental Bay Beach on Thursday evening watch the little sharks.

They are bronze or grey with white spots on top, with a white belly, flattened teeth like paving stones forming grinding plates, and feed mainly on animals that burrow in the sea floor, like crabs.

A similar species in Australia was referred to as “gummy sharks”, Lyon said, giving some idea of what it would feel like to be bitten by one – certainly not life threatening, that is.

Lyon had spent 20 years, including a masters and a PhD, studying sharks. “I’ve been bitten by one once,” he said. “I went around saying, ‘Shark attack!’ But everyone just ignored me.”

Wellington City Council Rig sharks were spotted in their droves at Wellington's Oriental Bay on Thursday.

Rig are an important commercial fish in New Zealand; you’ll find them in the supermarket aisle under the name “lemon fish”, or in batter at your local fish and chip shop, simply called “fish”.

Adult female rig sharks, which could grow to about a metre long, migrated into shallow coastal waters in summer to give birth to live young and then mate before departing for deeper waters.

The new-born juveniles, starting around 20cm long, would remain in the shallow nurseries for about six months, where according to the NIWA website they “presumably benefit from rich food resources and a refuge from predators”.

Lyon said they tended towards places like Porirua harbour, but aren’t noticed so much there in the muddy water.

Stuff NIWA has done work tagging sharks for research, with scientists playing catch with the slippery subjects in the Porirua and Pāuatahanui inlets. (File photo)

It was great for them to be in the public eye, he said. “The more we see these things the more we want to look after them.”