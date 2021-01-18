Video of jet skier going through dolphin pod investigated by DOC

DOC is looking into a video, posted on Auckland real estate agent Ricky Cave's Instagram account, which shows someone jet skiing through a pod of dolphins.

A video posted to Instagram apparently showing real estate agent Ricky Cave jet skiing through a pod of dolphins is being looked into by the Department of Conservation.

The video, posted in a story on Cave’s Instagram account on Sunday, shows a jet skier riding over and with a pod of at least 12 of the protected aquatic mammals.

John Wallock, DOC’s team lead of investigations, said the video had been passed on to its compliance team for further investigation.

“We need to determine if this behaviour is in breach of the regulations.”

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, vessels – including jet skis – cannot proceed through a pod of dolphins or disturb or harass them.

Screenshot Real estate agent Ricky Cave posted video to his Instagram account of a jet ski travelling through a pod of dolphins.

The act says vessels following or near a pod of dolphins should not go any faster than the slowest animal.

Those found to be in breach of the regulations can face a penalty of between $400 and $600.

Screenshot John Wallock, DOC’s team lead of investigations, said Ricky Cave’s video had been passed on to its compliance team for further investigation.

Wallock said that in serious incidents, DOC could take prosecution through the courts.

“Marine mammals can be unpredictable and so the regulations and our advice are in place to protect both the animals and people enjoying the marine environment.”

Wallock said DOC had information on its website which gave clear advice on how boaties, jet skiers and other people enjoying the water should behave near marine mammals.

It strongly urged everyone to follow the advice.

Ricky Cave has been contacted for comment.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ricky Cave is an Auckland-based real estate agent. (File photo)

Cave is one of the owners of Ray White Mission Bay and One Team Rentals Property Management, according to his Instagram.

In 2016, his driving licence was suspended after he was caught speeding twice and having breath-alcohol in excess of the 250mcg legal limit but under 400mcg.

Cave applied for a limited licence one month into the three-month suspension, claiming he could not afford not to drive his Aston Martin Virage – as it was part of his “brand”.

He claimed he would “suffer extreme hardship” if he could not legally drive his luxury car for six weeks.