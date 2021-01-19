Drivers kill rare birds on North Canterbury riverbed

A 4WD caught on camera driving through a fledgling gull colony in the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park on January 15.

Several rare birds are dead after a group of motorcyclists and four-wheel-drivers rode through a colony of nesting black-billed gulls in North Canterbury.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) chairwoman Jenny Hughey said the motorists killed 10 birds in the colony last week while nesting in the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park.

“This is extremely disappointing and unacceptable behaviour, and we are exploring what our enforcement options are.”

The black-billed gulls were the most threatened gull species in the world, she said. Until 2013 they were listed as Nationally Endangered by Department of Conservation, but are now worse as Nationally Critical.

“These beautiful birds are unique to New Zealand, mainly breeding on South Island braided rivers, are ‘nationally critical’ and rapidly declining.”

With current trends, they could decline about 70 per cent over the next 30 years. However, this year had been a successful breeding season in the colony, Hughey said.

Supplied Several of the rare black-billed gulls were killed last week after being struck by people riding through the colony while they were nesting.

“We work closely with the Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group and the community to keep it safe.”

Grant Davey, a member of the Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group and also BRaid, said this year was the second largest black-billed gull colony on the Ashley River in 20 years.

“The 1278 nests have produced approximately the same number of fledglings (flying chicks) – this is a very good outcome.”

Supplied Black-billed gulls are the most threatened gull species in the world. Pictured here is one with a broken wing.

He was “outraged” by several incidents where people had ploughed through the colony at speed – some of which had been caught on trail cameras and one he witnessed first-hand.

“We had cameras set up for predators, but they have not been as much of a problem as people.

“It is so disappointing to see after all the work that has been done by us and ECan – blocking off access to the river, putting up signs and the education that goes into it.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Black-billed gulls are nesting in an exposed basement in central Christchurch. (Video first published September 2020)

Other species in the area such as the black-fronted tern and banded dotterel were also in danger of being killed by the drivers, he said.

Hughey said the nesting area had been cordoned off since September to protect the colony and would be open in two weeks when the birds had fledged.

“We monitor the area closely, and there is signage installed along the river advising park users about the nesting area, and concrete blocks are installed at entry points to deter vehicles.

Supplied Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group member Grant Davey is outraged by the needless gull deaths.

“The measures we, and the Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group, have taken this season have been largely successful and the majority of park users have been respectful and avoided this area.”

The nesting areas are protected by the Wildlife Act, which is administered by the Department of Conservation (DOC).

In 2013, an Ashburton man was successfully prosecuted by DOC for damage to a nesting colony of endangered black-billed gulls (tarāpuka).

Samuel John Townhill was sentenced to one month’s jail after pleading guilty to charges of destroying nests and disturbing a protected species when he drove into the large colony on the Ashburton/Hakatere riverbed.

If anyone sees people disturbing the colonies, they should call 0800 324 636.