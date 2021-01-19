Hunt on to catch another stoat in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf after rare birds found dead

More traps are being deployed on Motutapu and Rangitoto islands after another stoat was detected.

Another hunt is on in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf to trap a stoat, two months after a island-hopping pest was finally caught.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said three tūturuatu (shore plover) have been found dead on Motutapu Island.

The tūturuatu is one of the world’s rarest shore birds. With a wild population of around 240 birds, the survival of the endangered species relies on island biosecurity, breeding in captivity and predator-free islands.

DOC’s Kat Lane described the news as “disappointing”.

The discovery of a stoat on Motutapu comes days after it emerged DOC recently ended a hunt on neighbouring Rangitoto Island, after one of the pests was caught in a trap there. That hunt took seven-months and cost DOC and Auckland Council $86,000 between them.

A male stoat, weighing close to 400 grams, was found in a trap on Rangitoto on September 25 – months after it was first spotted on another island in March.

Stoat pawprints were first spotted by a ranger on Motutapu on May 20, just a few weeks after a confirmed sighting on neighbouring Motukorea/Browns Island in mid-March.

A dog search in early October indicated no further stoat presence, so the operation was ended.

Nine weeks after first being spotted, an elusive stoat is still on the run from the Department of Conservation on Auckland's Motutapu and Rangitoto islands

DOC has previously said it could not be absolutely certain the stoat trapped on Rangitoto was the island-hopping stoat.

Lane said DNA evidence and a pathology report by Massey University had shown a tūturuatu found dead in its nest late last year was killed by a stoat.

“All three tūturuatu deaths were males killed at night while incubating their eggs.

“This has caused a disruption in our breeding pairs and is a serious setback for the Motutapu population which has struggled to establish.”

Rick Shore/Supplied Rick Shore spotted a dead stoat in a trap in September 2020 on Rangitoto Island.

Trail cameras had been installed on the island to monitor nests and DOC was working with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki to re-bait and add additional traps to the approximately 350 already across Motutapu and Rangitoto.

Rangers would also be monitoring the tūturuatu population.

Lane said DOC was also working with charity Kiwis for kiwi on the operation.

Its director, Michelle Impey, said it was important to respond to the discovery as quickly as possible to reduce the likelihood of other wildlife succumbing to the stoat.

Supplied Three critically endangered tūturuatu/shore plover were recently found dead in their nests on Motutapu (File photo).

“There are many organisations and individuals who, alongside Kiwis for kiwi, have invested both emotionally and financially to grow the kiwi population on Motutapu Island.

“We are very keen for this stoat – and any others that might be on the island – to be caught.”

Like the island-hopping stoat, DOC believed it had likely swum to the island. How the stoat has made its way onto the island is undetermined, however it is most likely that it swam.

“This is a timely reminder to ensure that when heading out onto the Hauraki Gulf, you do thorough biosecurity checks of your boats and all of your gear/equipment,” Lane said.

“This includes not taking any pets onto island reserves. We must do everything we can to avoid risk of incursion and to protect our taonga species.”

There have been 27 confirmed or suspected pest sightings on island wildlife sanctuaries in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf in recent years.

Between 2017 and May 2020, rats, stoats, mice, cats and rainbow skinks have made their way to islands in the gulf, according to DOC data.