Kiwi fighting for its life after dog attack in Northland

Robert Webb from Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre is caring for the female kiwi that was attacked by a dog.

A kiwi is still fighting for its life, a week after a dog attack which left it with puncture wounds, scrapes, bruising and a sore hip.

The kiwi was brought into Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre on January 17 after being attacked by what appeared by its bite marks to be a small dog, centre founder Robert Webb said.

While it is still touch-and-go for the unnamed female brown kiwi, he is hopeful she will recover enough to be released back into the wild.

Denise Piper/Stuff The female kiwi suffered puncture wounds, scrapes, bruising and a sore hip from the dog attack but it is unknown if she has any internal injuries.

But for her survival, and other kiwis like her, it is essential dog owners have their dogs on a lead while walking through bush and forested areas, Webb said.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi becoming 'climate refugees' as drought-like weather hits Northland

* Penguin's death prompts warning to dog owners

* Kiwi killed by dog in Bay of Islands

* 'Total nesting failure' - disastrous breeding season for vulnerable Kaikōura birds



“It’s just so frustrating when this happens,” the bird rescue veteran said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Robert Webb from Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre says dogs need to be on a leash when being walked through bush, to stop them attacking kiwi like this.

Webb understood the bird was attacked in bush near Kerikeri. Such attacks on endangered birds can cost a dog owner a fine of up to $100,000 and can result in the dog being put down, he said.

But he would prefer to prevent the problem in the first place, by dogs always being on a lead in kiwi areas, and never being encouraged to chase possums.

Dogs can smell a kiwi from 100m away and, while an adult kiwi can outrun many humans, a lot of dogs get into a game of chase, Webb said.

Denise Piper/Stuff The female kiwi, thought to be two or three years old, is using her beak to stand up.

While many dog owners have changed their ways, a stubborn number have not and there has been no improvement in kiwi dog attack numbers, he said.

The unnamed kiwi is being given antibiotics and force-fed through a tube twice a day, Webb said.

Her recovery could cost the centre about $700, not including Webb’s volunteer time.

Her bruising has gone down, but it is unknown if she suffered any internal injuries.

Webb thought the good condition of her feathers meant she recently laid an egg or two.

Fortunately with kiwis, it is the male who incubates and hatches the egg, so the nest will be taken care of while she recovers.