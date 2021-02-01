Amberley tyre fire: Counting the environmental cost

Amberley tyre fire has left the concerned local residents with a huge environmental mess to clean up.

The environmental fallout from the Amberley tyre fire is yet to be calculated, but the North Canterbury community is pushing for immediate action in a bid to minimise the impacts.

The Hurunui district is renowned for its viticulture and farming, and with wineries, crops and stock all in the near vicinity to the huge plume of smoke, many have an anxious wait over how last week’s blaze may have affected their businesses.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) does not yet have the answers, but assured residents over the weekend it would consult with experts this week.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Firefighters can only stand by and watch after a huge tyre stockpile in Amberley caught fire for the second time in less than three years.

What is known about tyre fires is that they are highly toxic, the Ministry for the Environment listing numerous components in the ash alone, including carbon, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and silicon dioxides.

In a public health warning issued after the fire broke out on Friday, the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) said the main contaminant would be sulphur dioxide, which can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis and asthma attacks.

Supplied Plumes of toxic smoke covered a large area as the wind changed direction.

Sulphur dioxide has also been linked to cardiovascular disease, the warning said.

ECan chief scientist Tim Davie said testing would be carried out to determine where the plumes of smoke went and where and particles contained in it had landed.

The plume covered a large area, having blown in a northwesterly direction before turning towards the east, and Davie said ECan was “extremely cognisant” of the region’s wineries and would get answers to the community as soon as possible.

North Canterbury Wine Region chairwoman Catherine Keith said the district’s wineries considered themselves fortunate to have escaped being seriously affected by the fire.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The full ramifications of the spread of smoke since Friday are not yet known.

“[We] are relieved the fire started during still conditions which carried the smoke high enough to avoid local vineyards.

“Even if the smoke had been lower, early in the season grapes are not vulnerable to smoke taint. We’re grateful for the work of the rural volunteer fire service in containing the fire.”

Julia McLean, co-founder of Accountability Action, a group established to get the tyres removed from the site after years of waiting, urged the council to speed up the process.

“Please, just crack on and ask permission later,” she said. “Don’t wait for all the hoops to be jumped and boxes to be ticked ... call for emergency funding to deal with what is an unprecedented situation.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Accountability Action co-founder Julia McLean during a 2020 visit to Maugers Contracting to discuss a mobile tyre shredding machine with Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger.

McLean said she was angry that after all the group’s efforts and the concerns from the wider community the fire still broke out.

“The worst outcome happened, and there was no positive change to come from it. It's gutting.”

Amberley District Residents Association chairman Roy Myers said it was not only an environmental disaster in terms of smoke pollution, but the opportunity to reclaim the tyres had now been lost.

Instead of being shredded and transported to Golden Bay Cement for use as fuel in its kilns, the burnt tyres now had to be dumped.

“What we’ve got now is a mess that’s got to be cleaned up.”

A 63-year-old man is due to appear in court on Tuesday in relation to Friday’s alleged arson, which saw the entire pile of 160,000 tyres go up in flames.

Last year 62-year-old Gary Grimmer was sentenced to nine months’ supervision after deliberately setting alight a smaller pile of tyres at the same site.

Judge Jane Farish said it was clear his actions were motivated by frustration, and he had “snapped” because he felt nothing was being done by authorities.

Grimmer’s intention was not to cause damage, but to bring more attention to his plight, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Roy Myers, chairman of the Amberley District Residents’ Association, says people are concerned about the effects on the environment from the fire.

In November, hundreds of firefighters battled a huge tyre fire in Yorkshire in the UK which left schools and businesses closed and caused widespread travel disruption.

The Heyope tyre dump in Powys, Wales, is considered to be the longest-burning tyre fire in the world, doing so from 1989 until at least 2004.

In Kuwait in April 2012, a fire broke out at a dump that held more than five million tyres. The fire was so big that the smoke plume was visible from space.