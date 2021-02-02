Landowners unimpressed by council's $330 offer for land to secure Punakaiki's water supply

A West Coast tourist town is reliant on water supplied from private land. But the owners and the Buller District Council are at odds, putting the supply at risk. (Video first published January 2020.)

West Coast landowners are objecting to a council’s plan to buy part of their land to ensure the water supply for Punakaiki, saying the few hundred dollars it has offered is “unreasonable”.

The Buller District Council is seeking to buy 25 square metres of land at Punakaiki where the township’s water supply is drawn from, along with related easements on another 365sqm – and says it only needs to pay the landowners $330.

About 150 people live in Punakaiki but more than 500,000 tourists visit the region each year, including 6500 a day during peak season.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Janice Lee and Edgar Rochwalski are in dispute with the Buller District Council over access to their land.

Edgar Rochwalski and Janice Lee own the land as part of their 40ha site and have been in dispute with the council over access to their land since 2014.

The council has been taking water from the property since 1988 under a verbal agreement with the previous landowner.

The current resource consent issued by the West Coast Regional Council in 2010 allows the district council to take up to 345,600 litres a day.

The couple say they never consented to the council accessing or taking water from their land.

Lee and Rochwalski said the council never contacted them about accessing their property until a letter was sent on June 13, 2017, asking if track maintenance could be carried out.

They refused but the council cut three tracks on their land, through native bush, to access a weir. They complained to the Ombudsman, the regional council and police, and issued trespass notices on council staff.

Rochwalski then interrupted the town supply and redirected water for his power generation in November 2019 and January 2020. The couple obtained legal advice before redirecting the supply, he said.

Punakaiki was on a conserve water notice for days after the council’s tanks drained due to the removal of the weir.

Supplied Rochwalski and Lee redirected water into their power generator creating a shortage in the town's storage tanks.

The council complained to the police about damage to council property, but Rochwalski was not charged.

The couple received a letter in September from the council saying the land would be acquired by council under the Public Works Act if agreement was not reached within three months.

It said a registered valuer estimated the amount of compensation the couple was entitled to as $330.

Lee said the couple were shocked at the offer, which she believed was “completely unreasonable”, wondering “how many zeros were missing”.

Their lawyer wrote back objecting to the offer, and they have not heard anything about it since. The couple said they were prepared to fight the council in the Environment Court.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Rochwalski and Lee own the land where Punakaiki township gets its water.

On January 28, the couple received a letter from council requesting urgent access to the weir for health and safety works, including trimming trees and installing ropes, chains and a steel fence.

It asked for the couple’s written consent but said council would enter the land and carry out the work regardless, no sooner than February 4, under the Health and Safety at Work Act, the Health Act and the Local Government Act.

Lee said the letter showed the council did not accept their rights as landowners.

She said the loss of the water supply would affect the value of their land, as well as their access to power and water.

She could not put a figure on what the couple wanted, but they had previously suggested council pay rent of $2500 a year, as well as pay for removing trees on the property.

“We just want them to go away or give us a reasonable deal. We are ratepayers. We are in the community and have rights too. We invested in the land and expect full control and freedom to use it,” she said.

She hoped the council would explore other options for the town’s water supply.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said he fully supported the council’s commitment to purchasing the property.

“A legal process is under way. We had an independent valuation done on the tiny piece of land that is required,” he said.

He said the couple’s land was the only option in the medium term for Punakaiki’s water supply and any other option would involve costly planning and infrastructure.

He said he would be disappointed if the couple interrupted the water supply again.

“It’s a public health issue for a town to have water,” he said.