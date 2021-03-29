More than 300 old dumps at risk of coastal erosion and flooding

Volunteers pick up rubbish in Fox River on the West Coast after a flood ripped open the old Fox Glacier landfill in March 2019.

At least 321 old landfills nationwide risk blowout from angry seas or river flooding, but two years on from the Fox River dump disaster few councils have reliable data on the risk.

The National Climate Change Risk Assessment (NCCRA) warns the dearth of information is a “substantial risk” and critics fear the threat is not being taken seriously enough.

The NCCRA found the risk to landfills and contaminated sites from increasingly extreme weather and sea-level rise is “major”, with the release of heavy metals, glass, plastics and asbestos leading to “potentially cascading consequences for public health, ecosystems and the economy”.

That was shown in horrific technicolour plastic, in the March 2019 storm that unleashed the contents of an old dump beside Fox River. Gloved volunteers gingerly removed 14,500 household rubbish bags of waste scattered across 21 kilometres of riverbed and 51 kilometres of coastline, piece by disintegrating piece.

But when Stuff asked every regional council to list the dumps in their region considered at risk from climate change impacts such as coastal erosion and river flooding, Greater Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Northland and Bay of Plenty provided no data.

Most responses highlighted coastal dumps, neglecting the potentially much bigger risk of river erosion.

If the Waikato region is any guide, the scale of the problem could increase almost ten-fold when dodgy riverside dumps are included. A Waikato Regional Council report identified 16 landfills within 100m of the region’s coast, but that rose to 125 when you included rivers and floodplains. Add in all contaminated sites, and that number jumped to 1544. And that’s just one of 16 regions.

As evidence of just how little we know, Environment Southland’s 2019 vulnerable dump list did not mention the riverside landfills at Mataura and Gore, which blew out in the February 2020 floods.

“There is a lack of evidence on the location of landfills, and limited understanding of exposure, vulnerability and consequence for sites across New Zealand. This presents a substantial risk,” the National Climate Change Risk Assessment concluded.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff More than 320 landfills around the country could be at risk from coastal erosion or river flooding.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) is developing a computer model to prioritise dodgy dumps, based on their location, the likelihood of erosion or flooding and how bad the consequences would be.

ECan contaminated land senior scientist Stephen Gardner​​ says early modelling suggests former town dumps are highest risk.

“Municipal landfills pretty much accept everything. If you think about what came out of Fox River, there was medical waste, asbestos, hazardous chemicals from industrial processes.”

Raewyn Peart Signs at the asbestos-contaminated Kaiaua landfill on the Firth of Thames in August 2014, which was being eroded by wave action.

But while the model can rank risk on paper, every landfill will still have to be visited in person to “ground-truth” the data. ECan says that could take years just for the sites in its region.

Nicky Snoyink​, Forest & Bird regional conservation manager for Canterbury and West Coast, helped with the initial Fox River cleanup. The plastic-strewn scene was “pretty horrendous” and councils and the Environment Ministry need to urgently identify and fix vulnerable landfills to prevent another dump disaster, she says.

“The urgency to get on and assess what the risk is, to avoid one of those, is paramount ... We always say future generations are going to pay the price – we're there now. In terms of what we're facing with climate change – extreme storms are coming, we just have to bite the bullet and deal with it and that's going to take some central government help.

“Get on and do it, and allocate funding into the future to deal with it, before it happens.”

A spokesman for Environment Minister David Parker says managing landfills is the responsibility of the dump’s owner – usually local councils – and central government will only step in “in exceptional cases”.

However, the Environment Ministry is considering a funding framework to protect vulnerable dumps.

ECan is developing a tool to help councils identify the next Fox River dump disaster before it happens.

Fox River volunteer co-ordinator Mike Bilodeau, who is now European director for charity Plastic Oceans, says old dumps appear to be a case of out of sight, out of mind.

“It's scary to think how neglected it's been.”

He believes all risky landfills should be dug out. While expensive, it would be cheaper and easier than cleaning up another Fox River.

“I'm not saying it's not a lot of work, but it's not the most difficult thing ever. I think organising tourists and locals into helicopters to drop them off in strategic places to match the tides on remote beaches with patchy radio reception, and then picking them up and getting them out of there and then going and relocating fadges and airlifting them out and getting them into a staging area where they're protected, putting them on a truck and taking them to another landfill, is way more complicated than just going and digging it out.”

Simon Maude/Stuff The Auckland region has 86 coastal landfills and an unknown number of dumps close to waterways.

The details

Auckland

The Auckland region includes 86 coastal landfills.

Auckland Council says a specialist team manages closed landfills, taking into account the type of waste and the impact of natural environmental processes, such as flooding and erosion. Many former landfills are now parks and reserves.

The council provided no data on landfills vulnerable to river flooding.

Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty provided no data, as it has not yet assessed which of its landfills are at risk from climate change impacts. It is awaiting further guidance from the Environment Ministry, and for the national landfill risk assessment tool to be developed.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The Peel Forest landfill, in an eroding cliff, is one of 112 former or current dumps in Canterbury within 100m of the coast or rivers.

Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is leading a national project to develop a screening tool to rank landfills based on risk. It has not yet come up with a priority list, as every site will have to be individually visited to check the modelling predictions.

The council has identified 112 former or current town dumps within 100m of the coast or rivers, which could be vulnerable to sea-level rise or river flooding. However, it has not yet been checked for actual risk. Timaru’s Redruth Landfill is the only site still in use.

Another 85 landfill sites are within 100m of the coast or waterways, but they could be as small as a private farm pit.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Putorino Landfill up the Rangitikei River was exposed by erosion on the riverbank and began spilling into the river.

Gisborne

Of Gisborne’s 10 old landfills, Te Araroa, Tikitiki, Tokomaru Bay, Tolaga Bay and Patutahi are considered most at risk of erosion or flooding as they are on beaches or rivers and have only a rudimentary cap keeping the rubbish in. Waipiro Bay has already been lost to erosion.

When the tips were closed, most remaining waste was either burnt or moved to Gisborne’s Paokahu Landfill, but contaminated soil remains.

The current Te Araroa transfer station/septage site is in the dunes and would be vulnerable to a tsunami, but waste is regularly removed. There are also former 1940s-1970s city tips along Waikanae Stream and the most recently closed municipal landfill, Paokahu, which holds more than 1million m³. They are unlikely to be lost to erosion but are vulnerable to tsunami inundation.

Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay sent a list of 56 landfills in its region, but could not provide any information about risks.

The council says all consented closed landfills are regularly inspected and no issues have been identified.

It is in the first phase of a landfill vulnerability project and expects to identify all closed landfills by April 2021.

Phase two will start in July 2021 and will collate information on each landfill including, construction method, age, lining, and waste type.

Phase three (timeline yet to be confirmed) will assess the location and characteristics of every site against climate change, flooding and coastal inundation data to identify any sites that may present a high risk, or require further investigation.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Nelson has only one official closed landfill, which is not considered vulnerable.

Horizons

Horizons listed three closed landfills close to the coast – Foxton Beach, Tangimoana and Balgownie closed landfill, in Whanganui.

A climate change vulnerability report is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021. Until then, the council cannot identify the risks climate change may pose to landfills.

Marlborough

Marlborough has six closed landfill sites that could be at risk from coastal erosion or flooding. Of those, five could be threatened by rivers, while the sixth is an inland estuary.

The sites are regularly checked for movement and risks are continually reassessed.

Supplied Otago has 27 closed coastal landfills, including this one spilling from an eroding cliff face at Beach Rd near Oamaru.

Nelson

Atawhai landfill, which has been closed since the 1980s, is the only official closed dump in the region. While it’s close to the coast, current modelling shows it is not at risk of been exposed or washed away. However, there could be old private dumps the council doesn’t know about.

The council is modelling the future of river catchments, including the impact of climate change and sea level rise.

Northland

Northland provided no data. The council says it is waiting on ECan’s screening tool before doing a more detailed assessment of the Northland landfills at risk from climate change impacts.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Rubbish warrior Des Watson was disgusted to find an old landfill leaching debris at Opunake.

Otago

Otago Regional Council listed 27 closed coastal landfills but has not assessed their vulnerability to climate change. Four Otago sites were listed as vulnerable in a 2020 Cabinet Paper – Kettle Park, Kaka Point, Hampden and Beach Road.

The council is currently completing a region-wide assessment of climate change risks. That will be used to develop adaptation plans, which could include dump sites.

Southland

Asked in 2019 to list landfills that could be vulnerable to climate change impacts, Environment Southland identified eight closed coastal landfills. Following site visits, four dumps were taken off the list as they were either not currently at risk, or any risks were being managed. Another two require further information to assess risks.

The updated list included two new sites, at Gore and Mataura, that were exposed in the February 2020 floods.

Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Council identified six sites at risk of coastal erosion.

Tasman

Tasman has 173 contaminated sites which are within 100 metres of the coast or main rivers or are on potentially flood-prone low-lying land. Of those, 28 are classified as landfills.

Council-owned former dumps are inspected every two years.

The washed-out Fox River landfill is one of 19 West Coast dumps close to rivers or the coast.

Waikato

Waikato Regional Council listed 18 dumps within 100m of the coast, but the council says it cannot yet assess their vulnerability to climate change.

Greater Wellington

Greater Wellington’s list of contaminated sites includes 12 landfills. However, the council provided no data about which of those could be vulnerable to coastal erosion or river flooding.

While the council does have maps of sea-level rise, flood hazards and climate change modelling, it has not assessed the risk of climate change to landfills or other contaminated sites.

West Coast

West Coast Regional Council identified 19 closed landfills close to rivers or the coast.

The council has not assessed whether they are vulnerable to flooding and erosion, although Fox and Hector have already been shown to be.

A Cabinet Paper listing 19 vulnerable landfills nationwide included six West Coast sites – the largest number from any one region.