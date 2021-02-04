Neighbour of Amberley tyre fire feels completely let down after raising concerns for years

Helen Butler and her 3-year-old son Jamison have not been able to go outside for five days because of the toxic smoke from a huge tyre fire across the road.

Helen Butler should be enjoying her slice of rural Kiwi paradise, a 13-acre lifestyle block outside the North Canterbury town of Amberley.

On the face of it she has an idyllic spot to raise her 3-year-old son, graze stock and watch her commercial flower business flourish – all reasons she chose to live in the country.

But for more than four years, Butler has had to watch helplessly as thousands of tyres were trucked to the property across the road to be illegally stockpiled.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A tyre fire across the road from Helen Butler’s house is still burning five days after it started, forcing her family to stay indoors.

Although the landowner shut out the dumper of the tyres in 2017, an estimated 160,000 tyres had already piled up. Last week they all went up in flames after the second arson in three years.

Since Friday’s fire, Butler has been forced to stay inside rather than spend her days picking flowers for her business.

She has missed out on markets and bought in flowers for a wedding this weekend rather than risk her health, and will not be selling her edible flowers for a while.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Butler relies on the outdoors as a commercial gardener but has had to forego markets this week and buy in flowers for an upcoming wedding rather than risk her health.

Butler said while she had to care for her animals outside, not knowing for certain the implications of the smoke on her family’s health meant she has not been taking unnecessary risks, and has left her flowers unpicked.

In 2016, when the first tyre truck appeared, Butler alerted authorities but was told there was no legislation preventing people from stockpiling as there was no risk to water or health.

“Here we are four years later and even doing the absolute must-do jobs, watering and feeding animals and gardens ... [causes] headaches, sore eyes and [is] itchy throat inducing,” she said.

“My outdoor-loving 3-year-old is having to stay inside, and hanging washing on the line has become a science of knowing the wind patterns and hoping for the best.

“To say I feel completely let down by the system is an understatement.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Butler and her son Jamison, 3, have barely been outside in the last five days because of the toxic smoke from a huge tyre fire across the road.

The nearest school, 2km from the fire, welcomed students back for the first day of the year on Wednesday, Environment Canterbury (ECan) having installed air quality monitoring systems to identify any potential concerns.

Butler said she was beyond frustrated that the whole saga had been allowed to play out.

“My biggest question is, ‘where was the custodial responsibility? How was this allowed to happen?’

“This is not the only tyre pile out there, but there is still no legislation to say you can’t stockpile them, we still don’t have an answer.”

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) issued a public health warning following the fire, which cited the main contaminant as sulphur dioxide, which can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis and has been linked to cardiovascular disease.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The fire started on Friday and has been burning for five days.

But Bruce Gledhill, co-founder of campaigners Accountability Action, a group which has previously tried to solve the Amberley tyre problem, believed that advice was fundamentally inadequate.

The fire was generating a wide range of carcinogenic and mutagenic compounds which had already been distributed widely by the smoke plume, he claimed, and would be further distributed by water once it rained.

As a 35-year veteran of the recycling sector, he said residents should have been evacuated.

“The CDHB should have immediately directed an evacuation from a 5km radius and imposed a non-removal status on any food and water chain operations for that radius.

“Pregnant women should not remain in this situation. That ECan are monitoring airborne particles is window dressing. This is a serious situation.”

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Ramon Pink said it was beyond the remit of the public health unit to make the call to evacuate an area.

“That decision would be made by the lead agency, which in this case was Fire and Emergency New Zealand who were able to make ‘on the ground’ risk assessments at the time the fire caught and during their monitoring since,” he said.

The initial public health risk was from the smoke, Pink said, and public health authorities promptly issued a warning and appropriate advice to the public to minimise harm from that hazard.

“We have been working closely with Environment Canterbury and the Hurunui District Council to ensure we are providing consistent and evidence-based advice.

“It is important that the advice we give is based on fact and accurate data, not on speculation.”