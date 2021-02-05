Wasp Wipeout: Wellington community trappers band together against the next big threat

Vespex Wasp bait is distributed to bait stations around St Arnaud, and Lake Rotoiti.

Wasps are an often underestimated threat. Painful stings aside, the New Zealand population’s combined biomass is larger than that of all our rats, mice, stoats, and birds combined.

This summer, community groups around the country are taking up the mantle in the fight against these tiny terrors.

The Polhill Protectors are voluntary caretakers of one of Wellington City Council’s most popular reserves, caring for 70 hectares of regenerating bush bordered by the suburbs of Brooklyn, Highbury, and Aro Valley.

With rats and possums under control, the group is turning its attention to a smaller, but no less destructive force; wasps.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Conservation Volunteers’ Wellington manager Natalie Jones, left, heads out with Polhill Protoectors Dave Meyers, Shelby Stoneburner, Sarah Joyes, Andrew Williams, Cecelia Warren and Kevin O’Donnell to set up wasp bait stations in Polhill Reserve, Aro Valley.

The wasp eradication efforts target the German and common wasps. Not all wasps are the enemy – New Zealand native wasps, many of them small and sting-less, are valuable pollinators, and the specially designed bait was not attractive to native wasps, or to bees.

Conservation Volunteers NZ’s Wellington manager Natalie Jones said this was the first year the project had run as planned in Wellington, with Covid-19 putting a halt to progress last year.

Wasps were primarily a problem in South Island beech forests, leaving “sooty mould” on trees after snacking on the delicious honeydew and taking food from the mouths of native species.

“It can be pretty terrifying if the wasp nest survives over winter,” Jones said. “You can get tens of thousands of wasps in one nest.”

Ross Giblin Volunteer Dave Meyers attaches a wasp bait station in Polhill Reserve.

For smaller populations of wasps, like at Polhill, a little effort could go a long way.

Polhill Protectors spokesperson Shelby Stoneburner said users of the reserve had spotted wasps on the trails, and the group was adding wasp eradication to its current mandate of community education and pest control.

The reserve already had 200 DOC200 traps in place, and the wasp bait stations would be placed along these lines, attached to trees or fence posts, 50 metres apart.

A group of volunteers, each responsible for maintaining an existing trap line, met at the entrance to the reserve on Tuesday, equipping themselves with gear and knowledge to tackle the stripy predators.

Ross Giblin Yellow plastic folds into a bait station

Yellow plastic sheets are bent into small stations, many accompanied by a QR code which will send the scanner to a website with information on the bait.

Usually nectar-slurpers, wasps switched to collecting protein to feed their larvae in February/March.

Before bait could be added to the newly-installed stations, cat meat or tuna would be put out to test whether the wasps were shifting to protein. If put out at the wrong time, the bait would be useless.

If the wasps took the meat, they would (literally) take the bait from the stations back to the nest, “wiping out a whole nest in one go”, Jones said.