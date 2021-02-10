Community 'right to be concerned' but still no clearer about toxic smoke from Amberley tyre fire

Amberley tyre fire has left the concerned local residents with a huge environmental mess to clean up.

Almost a fortnight since the North Canterbury town of Amberley was engulfed in toxic smoke from 160,000 burning tyres, the community is still seeking answers.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) northern zone delivery manager Andrew Arps promised at a public meeting the day after the fire that information would be forthcoming and communicated clearly.

Yet since last Thursday, ECan has been unable to provide details of the specific potential contamination people and animals have been exposed to.

Residents near the tyre fire at Amberley on January 29 are still seeking answers on what was in the smoke.

ECan’s website points out air quality monitoring data shows the area is comparable with other Canterbury airsheds – areas monitored for air quality management – and significantly lower than the World Health Organisation guideline of 25 mircograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

But while testing shows no dramatic concern in terms of the size of particulates in the air, it does not show the contents, and they are likely to be far more hazardous to health than smoke from a log burner or bonfire.

Joel Rindelaub, aerosol chemist at the University of Auckland, said while it was hard to say exactly what residents had been exposed to without corresponding measurements, their concerns were “certainly warranted with this type of fire”.

Aerosol chemist Joel Rindelaub said it was very likely the smoke contained probable carcinogens.

“I would say it is very likely that the smoke contained probable carcinogens, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons,” he said.

“The exact health implications from short-term exposure are difficult to predict, but breathing in harmful air pollution, such as that from combustion, would increase the risk for negative health effects.”

The fire, which broke out on January 29, had already been raging for four days before two air quality monitors were installed, at the Broomfield School and Preschool.

Rindelaub said while it was good to hear the air quality data was below 10 µg/m3, without measurements from earlier in the fire it was not possible to say if the air pollution met national regulations at that time.

The thick plumes of toxic smoke were visible in Christchurch, 45km away.

Residents feel let down by the apparent lack of concern for the health of their families and stock, despite them having been exposed to the combustion products of the fire.

Andrew Richardson, a former UK doctor who lives about a kilometre away, said it was reasonable to expect straight answers from ECan.

“Is anyone actively finding out (and by implication caring) how many of us were exposed, and how many experienced symptoms?

“Are our stock likely to have been affected, and how, [and] what are the possible health implications for us?”

With the presence of carcinogens and mutagens – chemicals that can produce DNA mutations – in burning rubber, Richardson said there needed to be confidence in an environmental testing programme to provide data and reassurance, but also to prepare for longer term follow-up if required.

The Hurunui District Council said questions about the smoke were best directed to the appropriate agencies for environmental testing (ECan) and public health (Canterbury District Health Board).

However, chief executive Hamish Dobbie said he had confidence in the advice and information provided by the lead agencies, and would continue to ensure the community had access to it.

According to updates on ECan's website, by February 7 the site of the fire had been covered with soil and the smoke emissions had stopped.

Aside from the air quality monitoring figures, no information is provided about the properties of the smoke and toxins in the week prior.

On February 6, the update said groundwater samples had been sent for expert analysis, the results of which were expected by the end of this week.

Surface samples were taken on February 5, a week after the fire started, at a vineyard and several private properties, and would also be sent away for expert analysis, although the timeframe for the results was not known.

Arps said sampling began as soon as possible, given the constraints of dealing with the emergency response to the fire, the need to seek permission to go on to private land, and the need to seek expert technical advice before embarking on non-routine sampling.

A second public meeting will be held on Thursday at 6pm at the Amberley Pavilion.