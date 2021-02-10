Study finds little or no change in birdsong after 1080 drops

Contractor Nikki McArthur undertakes the official Wellington bird count each year, a joint project by the Wellington City Council and the Greater Wellington Regional Council, used to determine trends in bird populations around the city.

Researchers have found 1080 drops have little or no effect on birdsong, and say the findings confirm the operations do not cause forests to fall silent as claimed by some opponents of the poison.

The study was carried out for a five- to eight-week period before and after three 1080 drops in the Aorangi and Southern Remutaka Ranges of the lower North Island in 2014 and 2017. Non-treatment sites in the Taraura and Northern Remutaka Ranges were studied for comparison.

Part-funded by Tbfree NZ, the study by Associate Professor Stephen Hartley and masters students Roald Bomans and Asher Cook, from Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, has been published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology.

Aerial 1080 is used to control introduced mammals such as possums, rats and stoats that prey on native species, and also spread bovine tuberculosis and eat large amounts of native vegetation.

But there was debate about the effects of 1080 on non-target species, with some groups claiming birds were killed in such large numbers that forests “fall silent”, the report said.

After the 2014 Aorangi operation, birdsong increased slightly in treatment sites, while it remained at near-identical levels in non-treatment sites during the same period, the university said in a press release on the research.

In the 2017 Aorangi operation, birdsong decreased in both treatment and non-treatment sites, but there was no evidence this was connected to 1080 in treatment sites.

In the 2017 Southern Remutaka operation, birdsong increased in treatment sites two to six weeks after 1080 was dropped, and decreased in non-treatment sites.

In all cases, both increases and decreases were minor, the release said.

Nine native bird species were studied for specific impacts. Five showed no impact, three showed increases in birdsong after at least one operation, and one (the tomtit) showed an increase, a decrease, and no change.

One introduced species, the chaffinch, showed a very slight decline after one of the three operations. That might plausibly be linked to 1080, as the species was known to eat grains, and the toxin was delivered via cereal baits, the release said.

“This study confirmed that modern 1080 operations do not cause forests to go silent, and that few, if any, native birds are suffering short-term adverse effects,” Hartley said.

Previous work had shown most native New Zealand forest birds benefited in the years immediately following effective mammal control.