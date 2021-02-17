DOC ordered to pay Lower Hutt couple $21k for 'illegal' fence

A Lower Hutt couple have won a legal fight against the Department of Conservation after it refused to pay its share of the construction cost of a fence erected to protect native bush, claiming the fence was “illegal”.

David and Pauline Innes​ spent more than $140,000 putting up a 2.7 kilometre fence around their 38-hectare block in Wainuiomata – one of the largest private areas of protected conservation land near Wellington – to keep out deer, goats and pigs.

The work was completed just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The couple – who have owned the land on Moores Valley Rd since 1965 – believed they had reached an agreement with DOC in 2019 to construct part of the fence along a shared boundary. So, they were blindsided when the Government department declined to put up its contribution to the bill because of an allegation the Inneses had failed to comply with the Resource Management Act (RMA), making the fence “illegal”.

Craig Innes/Supplied A section of the fence the Inneses put up to protect native bush.

Concerned about the “public perception” of being linked to a potential breach of the RMA, DOC's lawyers advised the department to pay an April invoice from the Inneses for $21,452.52 only once the landowners had finished planting along the fence line.

The Inneses’ son Craig thought it was odd that DOC had not raised an objection earlier.

The family took the case to the Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal’s order, made on February 10, said that both the Inneses and DOC acknowledged they had verbally agreed in 2019 that DOC would pay half the cost of the section of fence along the boundary.

It noted that DOC also accepted the Inneses served DOC with a fencing order in November 2019 as required under the Fencing Act.

The Hutt City Council had also agreed to pay for some of the cost of the fence, and it had paid its share.

The order said the Inneses had until June 30, 2021, to complete the planting at the centre of the dispute, and they had already begun this work.

Even if there was a question mark over RMA compliance, DOC was still liable to honour its commitment to contribute to the cost of the fence and could not avoid paying its share, the tribunal said.

It ordered DOC to pay the Inneses the full sum by March 3.