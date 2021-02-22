High tide key to saving 40 stranded pilot whales

Volunteers are working to keep stranded whales alive until they can refloat them at high tide at Farewell Spit Whale.

Volunteers at a mass whale stranding in Golden Bay are pinning hopes on the high tide this evening to refloat around 40 surviving whales.

There were at least 150 volunteers on the scene of the stranding at Farewell Spit at 1.30pm on Monday, with more expected for the high tide, due about 7pm. One volunteer suffered a suspected broken ankle after she was hit by the tail of one of the stranded whales.

Department of Conservation stranding operations manager, Darren Foxwell, said a local tour operator had discovered the 49 long finned pilot whales stranded at about 9.30am.

The scene was about 1.5 kilometres from the DOC carpark at the base of the spit.

"Volunteers started trickling in, and we've got enough for this part of the operation," Foxwell said.

READ MORE:

* Volunteers on high alert after pilot whale calf washes up on Christchurch beach

* Dead whale towed to Farewell Spit tidal flats to decompose

* Project Jonah helps volunteers prepare for strandings in Taranaki

Nina Hindmarsh 65 volunteers are working to save the surviving whales after 49 stranded at Farewell Spit.

"We're waiting for the high tide now and just in that holding pattern, keeping the whales as healthy as we can. The sun is the thing that's going to get them more than anything else, so we've got the sheets and towels on them.

Foxwell said there was "rough, unofficial count" of 10 dead whales so far.

"But none have died since we've been here."

The tides were "very small" at the moment, which is why the standing had happened quite a distance from the shoreline.

"Quite often, it might be one animal that is injured, and one of the theories is that it holds the other animals in, the tide goes out, and they get stranded."

There were "no large adult whales [stranded] here, not like there can be", Foxwell said.

"At high tide, we hope to have these guys refloated, orientated, and swimming out towards Separation Point."

At about 2pm, a woman who was standing close to the rear of one of the largest whales was struck repeatedly by its tail, when the animal began flapping violently in distress, breaking her ankle.

Nina Hindmarsh By 3pm seven of the 49 stranded long-finned pilot whales had died. Volunteers hope to refloat survivors at high tide at around 7pm.

The volunteer was seen crawling away and clutching her ankle, with others rushing to help, including a doctor who was also helping at the scene.

She was driven to the base of the spit and treated by an ambulance crew.

Following the incident, DOC staff were walking around reminding volunteers to keep a safe distance from the whales, and to remember that they were "still wild animals".

Puponga resident and volunteer, Carolina Brejchova, was caring for six whales at the site.

"I'm just doing what I can, it's not something I've done before and it's not how I hoped to see whales. I just hope we can help them live and survive."

Brejchova was caring for a baby whale "crying and communicating" to a larger one just a short distance away.

"There's some sort of a bond between them, they are calling out to each other. It's very sad.

"But as sad as it is, this kind of thing also brings people together."

Auckland holidaymaker, Anna Taylor, was walking along the spit around lunchtime with her husband, when they saw groups of people arriving carrying buckets, bags and towels.

Nina Hindmarsh The worst danger to stranded whales is overheating in the sun, as their dark skin and layers of blubber work to trap heat.

"We thought it might be a stranding, so we just walked towards everyone, and used our towels [on the whales]."

It was her first whale stranding.

Taylor said they had just flipped a whale on its side.

"Apparently they have no chance of survival if they're on their sides, so we dug a hole and flipped it over. We just kind of dug and lots of water came up around it, which is good, but he's blistering a bit on the tail, so we're desperately putting our towels on and dousing it in water."

"The baby ones are making lots of noise, it's very sad. A few of them unfortunately, it's too late."

The volunteers at the scene included 50 Project Jonah trained marine mammal medics, who have completed the Project Jonah whale first-aid course.

Project Jonah communications and volunteer co-ordinator Louisa Hawkes said the main concern for whales was overheating, because the whales were black, which attracted the heat, and they were covered in a layer of blubber.

"The priority is keeping them cool and wet."

Temperatures were forecast to reach a high of 22.

Hawkes said anyone intending to help at the stranding should be prepared for the remote location and conditions. Project Jonah has a specific page of instructions for strandings in Golden Bay due to the high frequency of events in the area.

The last mass stranding at Farewell Spit was in 2017, when an estimated 600-700 whales stranded. About 400 were successfully refloated, but approximately 250 died.