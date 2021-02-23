I think the whales 'just know' we are trying to save them, volunteers bond with stranded whales
Sean Gardiner held a baby whale for hours in the water, feeling its “little heart” between its dorsal fins.
“I could feel its little heart beating in my hand … you could feel it was running on adrenaline. They get stuck in this paddling pool of water on the beach, and they just don’t know what to do.”
One of the whale’s eyes was badly sunburnt, and it had gone blind in one eye.
A pod of 49 whales stranded at Farewell Spit on Monday morning.
After working tirelessly in the blistering sun to refloat the surviving 38 whales on Monday, for volunteers seeing the whales had re-beached overnight was distressing, even though it was not unexpected.
About a dozen more whales were dead on Tuesday morning.
Their dorsal fins stretched up towards the overcast sky. In places their shining matte-black skin was peeling from the sun, some had open flesh wounds and blood around them.
Some volunteers stayed with the same whales for hours on Monday, dousing them in buckets of seawater, digging holes around them, and covering them in wet sheets and towels.
They kept the whales upright, rocking and supporting them. Making sure they didn’t drown.
“They get disoriented when they don’t have the sonar, they need deep water for that, so rocking them helps them regain their balance.”
Another volunteer, Kerriann O’Sullivan, had named the small whale she was caring for ‘Lucy’.
“She’s surprisingly mellow. I thought it was going to be more distressing, but she’s just had that little of kick in her all day that makes me think; ‘she’s got this’.”
O’Sullivan said she thought the whales sensed the humans were trying help them. “I think they just know, and it's amazing how attached you get.
“I've heard the reason people are sent off is because that do get quite attached, then they get cold and wet, and they don’t want to leave. I can totally see why that happens.”
Lucy Butler said she and the whale she was caring for were “well-bonded”.
“It’s pretty satisfying to keep them alive. I’ve never re-floated them, you never realise the connection, because they can swim away if they want, but she’s totally calm and working with me.”
Department of Conservation community ranger Andrew Lamason briefed new volunteers at the spit base at 11.30am Tuesday. He warned those who didn’t have wetsuits to “stay out of the water”.
“You think you’re okay, but you get cold fast. We want to save whales, not people.”
Lamason pointed to the image of a whale's tail on a large information board.
“This end is super dangerous. Don’t second-guess that, don’t walk around the end. It's like a helicopter – you only make that mistake once.
“We had a girl yesterday who had her ankle broken, the tail flicked and snapped it. In the past we’ve had broken jaws, people launched into the air, all sorts of stuff.
“Be super calm around them, these guys have been through a huge amount of stress, so move slowly, move gently, keep your voices down, be a really good soul.”
There were whales that were “highly stressed”, and some were dead.
“Others are dying, so you it can be really emotionally draining, don’t let yourself get worn out.”
The remaining 28 whales were successfully refloated and seen heading out to sea at 2pm Tuesday.
