I think the whales 'just know' we are trying to save them, volunteers bond with stranded whales

Volunteers do their best to encourage pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit.

Sean Gardiner held a baby whale for hours in the water, feeling its “little heart” between its dorsal fins.

“I could feel its little heart beating in my hand … you could feel it was running on adrenaline. They get stuck in this paddling pool of water on the beach, and they just don’t know what to do.”

One of the whale’s eyes was badly sunburnt, and it had gone blind in one eye.

A pod of 49 whales stranded at Farewell Spit on Monday morning.

After working tirelessly in the blistering sun to refloat the surviving 38 whales on Monday, for volunteers seeing the whales had re-beached overnight was distressing, even though it was not unexpected.

About a dozen more whales were dead on Tuesday morning.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff Volunteer Sean Gardiner talks of holding a baby whale during the rescue operation.

Their dorsal fins stretched up towards the overcast sky. In places their shining matte-black skin was peeling from the sun, some had open flesh wounds and blood around them.

Some volunteers stayed with the same whales for hours on Monday, dousing them in buckets of seawater, digging holes around them, and covering them in wet sheets and towels.

They kept the whales upright, rocking and supporting them. Making sure they didn’t drown.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Volunteer Petra Juric of Nelson attends to a juvenile pilot whale, one of the 49 that were stranded at Farewell Spit on Monday. Most of the Whales were re-floated at high tide around 6:30 pm, before being re-stranded again that night.

“They get disoriented when they don’t have the sonar, they need deep water for that, so rocking them helps them regain their balance.”

Another volunteer, Kerriann O’Sullivan, had named the small whale she was caring for ‘Lucy’.

“She’s surprisingly mellow. I thought it was going to be more distressing, but she’s just had that little of kick in her all day that makes me think; ‘she’s got this’.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Volunteers attended to the 49 Pilot Whales that stranded at Farewell Spit, on Monday.

O’Sullivan said she thought the whales sensed the humans were trying help them. “I think they just know, and it's amazing how attached you get.

“I've heard the reason people are sent off is because that do get quite attached, then they get cold and wet, and they don’t want to leave. I can totally see why that happens.”

Lucy Butler said she and the whale she was caring for were “well-bonded”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dead long-finned pilot whales line the beach at Farewell Spit on Tuesday, February 23, a day after stranding. They were refloated on Monday night but came back in on Tuesday morning.

“It’s pretty satisfying to keep them alive. I’ve never re-floated them, you never realise the connection, because they can swim away if they want, but she’s totally calm and working with me.”

Department of Conservation community ranger Andrew Lamason briefed new volunteers at the spit base at 11.30am Tuesday. He warned those who didn’t have wetsuits to “stay out of the water”.

“You think you’re okay, but you get cold fast. We want to save whales, not people.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Department of Conservation community ranger Andrew Lamason talks to Volunteers, who have just arrived to help the pilot whales that re-stranded at Farewell Spit on Tuesday.

Lamason pointed to the image of a whale's tail on a large information board.

“This end is super dangerous. Don’t second-guess that, don’t walk around the end. It's like a helicopter – you only make that mistake once.

“We had a girl yesterday who had her ankle broken, the tail flicked and snapped it. In the past we’ve had broken jaws, people launched into the air, all sorts of stuff.

“Be super calm around them, these guys have been through a huge amount of stress, so move slowly, move gently, keep your voices down, be a really good soul.”

There were whales that were “highly stressed”, and some were dead.

“Others are dying, so you it can be really emotionally draining, don’t let yourself get worn out.”

The remaining 28 whales were successfully refloated and seen heading out to sea at 2pm Tuesday.