Summer in the valley: A day in the life of a DOC hut warden

Kelli Gerritsen, 23, is about to finish her second summer in the bush as a hut warden in the Ōrongorongo Valley in the Wellington region.

When the rata in the Ōrongorongo Valley drop their flowers, the ground becomes a red carpet. It is one of the many serendipities of the Remutaka Forest Park, and Department of Conservation (DOC) hut wardens are among those who know them best.

Responsible for maintaining many of the DOC huts around the country, wardens spend their work hours, and often their downtime too, surrounded by nature.

Kelli Gerritsen, 23, has just finished her second summer living in the Remutakas. She’s about to start her final year of a degree in environmental management at the Southern Institute of Technology in Invercargill.

ROSA WOODS Kelli Gerritsen, 23, has just finished her second summer as a hut warden in the Remutaka Forest Park.

The last three months gave her a front row seat to watch the changes of the valley throughout the summer. As well as walking the red carpet of rata flowers, she’d swum in the ever-changing waterholes of the Ōrongorongo river, smelled the native orchids when they came into bloom, and felt the forest lose its chill as summer reached its peak.

READ MORE:

* Blue ducks and birdsong create the perfect job for long-time hut warden

* Not enough being done to stop yellow-eyed penguin decline, Forest & Bird say

* Group rescued from Remutaka Forest Park after being stranded for four days



The main role of a hut warden is to help visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience, whether it’s their first time in the bush or their hundredth.

“That includes making sure that [the huts] are clean and tidy, gas and water are running, everyone can access the track, and that they’re well signposted, talking to people, helping out with any issues or queries.”

ROSA WOODS Boar Inn is one of the huts she regularly checks in on, doing odd jobs, small repairs, and making sure the gas and water are running.

“It’s such a good spot for young families, or people coming in for their first tramp,” she says. “Talking to these people who are super, super stoked to be out here, be in nature, spending their first night in a DOC hut ever, they’re always so excited – it’s awesome to see.”

Wardens also tried to minimise environmental impacts in areas of high tramper traffic. Most positions are paid, seasonal gigs, with many based at huts on the Great Walks.

“With a lot of negative effects that humans are having on the environment, kind of the first step to truly understanding that is having a connection with nature,” Gerritsen said. “And because I can see that, I can see its worth looking after.”

ROSA WOODS The job means lots of time alone – lots of time for reading, crocheting, and listening to music.

According to DOC, the number and type of wardens at different locations changes from season to season, year to year. There are more than 950 DOC huts around the country.

The Department takes a range of factors into consideration, such as the number of visitors going through a particular area, where compliance with bookings was most needed, and whether the site was part of a Great Walk or advertised as a serviced hut – but only when deemed cost-effective.

At peak times over summer there could be up to 100 hut wardens around the country, while in the less popular times of year, like August, there might only be a handful.

ROSA WOODS As well as making sure the forest was protected from the effects of trampers and day trippers, the role of a hut warden is to engage with visitors and make sure they have the right information for their trip.

There’s lots of competition for the coveted spots of DOC hut wardens – applications for the role in the Ōrongorongo Valley were between 50-80 each year.

Previous volunteering work helped Gerritsen stand out. After an online application, a video interview, and a few phone calls back in 2019, she was set to start work for the summer in the Ōrongorongo valley.

Her past volunteer work in planting, pest management, and penguin chick monitoring with the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust for a week on Stewart Island stood her in good stead.

She liked it so much she returned the next year, and her brother had taken to calling her Mrs Windyflax, taking inspiration from the Barry Crump children’s book.

ROSA WOODS Turere Lodge is the biggest hut she cares for, sleeping 23 people.

But she spent a lot of her time alone, often talking out loud to herself – a habit which didn’t break when she went back out into society, earning her some strange looks in the supermarket – listening to a lot of music, and teaching herself to crochet.

“For me, being outside, coming into the bush or going into the mountains, it feels kind of like coming home; it’s really meditative, it’s really healing.”

For the three months of summer, she lived in a small room at Turere Lodge, a big 23-bunk hut a ten-minute walk from the Ōrongorongo river. It had only a bed, a desk and a bench.

The toilet was a long drop a minute’s walk from the hut, with the added luxury of an outdoor sink with running water right beside.

ROSA WOODS Gerritsen feels most at home in nature – so much so that her brother has taken to calling her Mrs Windyflax, after the Barry Crump character.

As well as the lodge, Gerritsen was responsible for Raukawa Hut, Boar Inn, Jans Hut, Haurangi Hut, and Papatahi Hut.

There were many highlights to having a summer job like this. For Gerritsen, it was the time spent in nature. “My commute is a walk through the forest,” she said.

But it wasn’t always a short-term role. Many hut wardens had been in the job for years, forming and maintaining a connection with the land and their huts that bordered on obsessive.

Gerritsen saw it as a stepping stone to where she wanted to be – a future career in conservation – and a pretty sweet gig for the summer holidays.

ROSA WOODS Now her second summer in the bush is over, Kelli is heading back to Invercargill to finish a degree in environmental management.

For Christmas, she spent the day with a family in one of the neighbouring huts, sipping a beer with a chorus of cicadas overhead.

She stayed with friends on the weekends, and headed out into the bush again on Monday.

The last week of February was her final one in the job, and she was heading back to her Invercargill flat to begin the year of study. “Living the dream has to end at some point,” she said.

“Wherever you live in New Zealand, we’re always close to some kind of nature and its always beautiful, and it’s a connection to the land that I think were really, really lucky to have.”