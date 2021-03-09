Testing the waters: how did kangaroo DNA end up in Breaker Bay?

Shaun Wilkinson, founder and principal scientist at Wilderlab in Wellington, demonstrating one of their testing kits in action.

When a Wilderlab scientist grabbed some testing kits and headed to Breaker Bay in the wake of a passing pod of orcas, the team was expecting to find whale DNA in the water samples she brought back.

What they didn’t expect, but found nonetheless, was the DNA of kangaroos.

Environmental DNA, or eDNA, is genetic material shed by organisms through the loss of skin, hair, scales, fluids, and faeces, which can be used to catalogue species found in a body of water.

It took Wilderlab founder and principal scientist Shaun Wilkinson and his colleagues a good couple of hours to discover the truth; the DNA was ending up in the water second-hand, a key ingredient in dog food sold at a nearby supermarket.

READ MORE:

* Poo probe: The science behind testing wastewater for the Covid-19 virus

* eDNA techniques remaking marine biology

* Coronavirus: What is genome testing and how will it help New Zealand stamp out Covid-19?

* Kiwi scientist leads search of Loch Ness monster and other life



Since the company, based in Miramar, Wellington, was launched in 2019 it had increased the number of samples it processed by 700 per cent – to around 200-300 each week.

Their testing kits, which started at $10, were designed to be easy to use, and contained everything needed to take a single sample, including a preservative which kept the filtered DNA fresh at room temperature until it arrived at the lab.

Supplied Wilderlab scientist Megan Shaffer collects an underwater eDNA sample from Tītahi Bay this past weekend. (Mar 6-7).

A sample of water was syringed into a tube and pushed through a filter, leaving the molecules stuck to the other side. Once at the lab, in a process perhaps familiar to anyone who had read about the sequencing of Covid-19, the molecules were submerged in a substance which broke open the cells and let out the DNA.

DNA was then run through a PCR machine, which duplicated the DNA billions of times to create enough to analyse, and then put through a sequencing machine, which spat out results showing the order of bases on the DNA strands.

These sequences were compared to a worldwide database of species.

Widely used overseas, eDNA has recently come into its own in New Zealand through the sampling of sewage in Papatoetoe for traces of Covid-19.

The database already held half a million species, but when Wilkinson began sequencing, only two thirds of the currently-listed New Zealand species were on it.

The database was open-source, allowing scientists to upload species as they sequenced them, and Wilderlab had been steadily adding to it. To do this work without it would be, to put it mildly, “financially unfeasible,” Wilkinson said. .

But while the test was effective, it wasn’t foolproof. Wilkinson compared it to fishing in a lake. “I certainly go fishing and quite frequently catch nothing,” he said.

The company was working with regional councils around the country to determine how many tests of a single source were needed to detect traces of every species present.

Wilkinson hoped eDNA sequencing would eventually become common practice among councils, and proactive sampling a trusted tool for conservation.

“It’s a powerful lens,” Wilkinson said. “Rather than putting a mask and snorkel on and looking around.”