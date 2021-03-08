Tests into what killed fish at estuary near Dunedin come back 'inconclusive'

Whitebait (inanga) were among the hundreds of fish found dead in an Otago estuary.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) says it's unclear what killed hundreds of dead smelt, flounder, bullies, trout and inanga, but it can’t rule out the possibility that it was the culprit.

The council promised it would investigate what led to the deaths in the Kaikorai Estuary in Dunedin late last month.

Water samples were taken at the site and the results were released on Monday afternoon.

Council regulatory general manager Richard Saunders said they found no conclusive evidence pollution from upstream.

However, scientific advice suggested degrading water quality, high temperatures and the opening of the coastal mouth were all possible factors.

The council had opened the coastal mouth at the estuary the same weekend the fish died as part of its flood control work.

The mouth was opened to avoid leachate from the Green Island landfill entering the stream.

“The initial findings of our investigation are that the work undertaken by the ORC operations team complied with the permitted activity criteria in ORC’s Coast Plan,” Saunders said.

“ORC is now engaging an independent party to review the findings of the investigation. Having a qualified third party evaluate these findings will provide an independent assessment of the legality of the activity.”

Under the new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020, the council was required to develop an action plan to halt water quality degradation and improve the health of water bodies that did not meet those standards.

The regional council had also engaged independent experts to assess the incident at the Kaikorai Estuary and an earlier incident at Silverstream.