Lab results yield no answer to penguin-killing disease

A pneumonia-like illness killing yellow-eyed penguin chicks remains a mystery.

The Dunedin Wildlife Hospital had 30 yellow-eyed penguin, or hoiho, chicks die this breeding season, and successfully treated many more.

The dead chicks were sent to Massey University for further research in January, but the results have left more questions than answers.

Wildlife Hospital Trust manager Jordana Whyte said no pathogens or viruses were detected.

“So at this stage we do not know what caused the lung syndrome.”

The hospital is exploring other options, like reviewing epidemiological chick data from the season and genetic testing to detect pathogens not picked up by normal lab tests.

Whyte said they first noticed a few cases of the mystery illness – a respiratory infection that presented like a type of pneumonia – last summer.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Wildlife veterinarian Lisa Argilla treats a yellow-eyed and snare crested penguin at Otago Polytechnic's Hoiho Hospital

“We don’t know what’s causing it, or if it’s infectious from chick to chick.

“It only seems to affect them at a vulnerable, young age ... once they’re old enough to weigh a kilo[gram], they’ve passed the danger zone.”

The disease had only been diagnosed post-mortem, so Whyte did not know how many of the chicks they cared for had survived it.

She earlier told Stuff because cases increased so drastically this season, a plan to address it was needed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Wildlife veterinarian, Lisa Argilla, treats a yellow-eyed and snare crested penguin at Otago Polytechnic's Hoiho Hospital

“That could be pre-emptively pulling chicks out and hand-rearing them until they’re past that vulnerable stage. We don’t know yet, it’ll be DOC’s call.”

Whyte said the trust’s vets had been doing the best they could to save the birds, but it was difficult without knowing what the illness was.

“It’s frustrating, these penguins don’t need any more challenges.”

The hoiho is one of the world’s rarest penguins, and is considered nationally endangered with fewer than 5000 birds left. The biggest populations exist in Otago and Stewart Island.

The Government launched a five-year action plan in August to restore the yellow-eyed penguin population, in partnership with iwi, hoiho charities, and wildlife rehabilitation groups.

The plan proposed investing more into researching diseases affecting the birds.