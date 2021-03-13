Newly discovered wētā species named after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

This new ground wētā has been named after Jacinda Ardern.

Hemiandrus jacinda has been described as red, long-limbed, and “marvellous” – just like her namesake.

But scientists hope she also brings an important conservation message – about protecting New Zealand’s hidden biodiversity – to the prime minister’s front door.

The official description for the new species of ground wētā was published on Friday by Massey University ecologist Steven Trewick.

“It’s called Jacinda because it’s a big, beautiful animal, they’re both red, and both marvellous.

“We also named it for the female of the species, rather than the male, which is traditional but a bit old-fashioned.”

H. jacinda is believed to be found across a huge part of the North Island, from the far north to the Coromandel and as far south as the Herangi Range in Waikato.

They are nocturnal, and the larger female's bodies are 5 centimetres long, excluding their antenna.

Danilo Hegg/Supplied Hemiandrus jacinda is a nocturnal ground wētā.

Trewick said given they were “a great chunk of insect”, it was amazing the species was not classified earlier.

Specimens had been identified in a few locations, but locals fell in to the trap of believing they only existed in that place, he said.

“It was actually thanks to iNaturalist [that] we were able to accumulate a big database of sightings from a huge range over the last couple of years.”

Trewick said a lot was still unknown about the wētā, but he suspected its numbers were declining.

landcare research Hedgehogs are known to prey on many native invertebrates.

“It’s a ground wētā, so it likely nests on the ground, in a burrow with a lid. This makes it vulnerable to a number of threats.

“You don’t find these where people have converted forest to pasture, but [it’s vulnerable] to changes in the forest too, including introduced predators like rats, mice and hedgehogs.

“Hedgehogs in particular just hoover them up; they can eat dozens of wētā in a night.”

Trewick said while the insects might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they were “really stunning”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is honoured the wētā has been named after her.

He wanted to put the problem of New Zealand’s hidden biodiversity in front of the prime minister.

“A few years ago, Government proposed Predator Free 2050. It might seem extreme, but that kind of thinking is what’s needed to turn this around.”

Climate change could also drastically alter the wētā's forest homes, so there needed to be decisive action on that too, Trewick said.

“If we lose our biodiversity, we lose what makes our world and our country beautiful.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said she was aware of the new species being named after her, and was very honoured.

A beetle and a lichen, along with an ant in Saudi Arabia, had also been named after her.