'Ambiguous' Te Araroa 7.1 earthquake a 'good practice run', scientist says

A scientist has labelled the recent Te Araroa​ 7.1 earthquake as “ambiguous” due to its unusual nature and a “good practice run” for evacuation plans.

Gisborne District Council principal scientist Dr Murry Cave​ said more than 2000 earthquakes have been recorded since the initial shake in the early hours of March ​5.

Cave said the difficulty for many was the Te Araroa quake was neither “long or strong”, and “how long and how strong” it was, depended on the type of ground people were on at the time.

“If you were on a hill or bedrock you would have only felt a 30-40 second shake, but on the flats you would have felt a strong shake that went on for over a minute due to ground amplification, often called the jelly/jello effect,” Cave said.

“If you punch a jelly it will keep on shaking, even though the energy put on it has been withdrawn, but it keeps on shaking.”

A map showed the real quake motion lasted under 40 seconds and the longer shaking that many experienced was the ground amplification effect.

Cave said council had been giving out larger scale maps, so residents could gauge a better understanding of what danger zone they were in.

Supplied A change in water colour indicates a large surge coming into Tokomaru Bay on Friday morning.

Cave said quake was a ‘strike slip earthquake’ which meant everything moved "sideways, rather than up and down" and while that reduced the risk of a big tsunami, it also meant the movement was unusual.

“It was a plus that the tsunami that arrived was very small, but it also made it harder to know what was actually going on at the time.”

Cave said the Tairawhiti region was “probably the most at risk region" for tsunamis’, given its proximity to the Hikurangi margin.

The location of the first large quake was originally thought to be 100km east-north-east of East Cape, but has now been revised and relocated slightly further east, some 114 km off East Cape.

The quake did not occur on the Hikurangi margin but was around 24km west and is known as an intra plate earthquake.

Tokomaru Bay township evacuates to higher ground after 7.1 quake near Te Araroa on Friday morning.

Cave said both of the Kermadec quakes were thrust faults with the 8.1 quake occurring on or very close to the plate margin, which was the northern extension of the Hikurangi Margin.

“Both quakes are indicative of a subduction type movement where rocks on the Pacific Plate slide underneath the rocks of East Cape.”

At Tokomaru Bay​ a ‘bore’ (a large wave caused by the constriction of the tide as it enters a long, narrow, shallow inlet) was videoed by Claudia Maaka​ and while this “looked dramatic,” Cave said it did not result in waves above the normal high tide mark at the shore.

“The Tokomaru bore was probably more obvious as a result of the wave being pushed up as it became confined in the bay.

Cave said it did not occur at Te Araroa as it was more open to the ocean.