Major river allegedly diverted illegally - council investigating

Gravel extraction on the Ngaruroro River in Hawke's Bay. This is permitted, but it is not permitted to divert the main channel, which has allegedly occurred downstream of this.

The main channel of one of Hawke’s Bay's largest rivers has allegedly been diverted, prompting an investigation that may lead to enforcement action.

A member of the public contacted Hawke’s Bay Regional Council staff member on the February 24 about a gravel extraction site where they saw a contractor diverting the main flow of the Ngaruroro River, which runs from the Kaweka Ranges to the sea near Napier and Hastings.

Another member of the public contact the same staff member on March 10, with the same information.

The council's asset management group manager Chris Dolley said staff visited the site, near Maraekakaho, west of Hastings, on February 24 and again on March 11 and March 12.

The staff spoke with a gravel extractor contractor on the site.

“At this extraction site, a minor braid had been diverted between the river berm and riverbed. This practice is permitted and employed from time to time with gravel extraction,” Dolley said.

On Thursday, council staff discovered a different gravel extraction site, 500 metres downstream and on the opposite site of the bank from the site they had visited previously, and did see that the main channel had been diverted.

“Following this visit, compliance staff are gathering further evidence of the alleged river diversion, including aerial photography,” Dolley said.

“We are investigating and a decision on enforcement action will be made once our investigations are complete,” he said.