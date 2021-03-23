Two former political leaders from rival parties come together to support kiwi conservation

A new fund launched by conservation group Kiwis for kiwi brought former opposing political leaders Helen Clark and John Key together to release a kiwi named Ardern into the wild.

A new fund aiming to raise $20 million for kiwi conservation in the next five years has been launched by national charity Kiwis for kiwi.

Its launch brought two former leaders together, political differences aside, to work together as patrons and release a kiwi called Ardern into the wild.

Former Prime Ministers Sir John Key and Helen Clark are joint patrons of the fund, and their first hands-on kiwi experience together was releasing Ardern and six other juvenile kiwi into predator-managed forest in the Hawke’s Bay.

Clark said the kiwi was born on election day – October 17 last year – and the team at the National Kiwi Hatchery named it in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s honour. “So, for me, it’s special to bring this bird back to the forest it belongs to.”

Political persuasions didn’t come into it, Clark said. “The kiwi unites Kiwis – literally, it’s Kiwis for kiwi. There’s so much we can all agree on, regardless of what our political views are.”

Grabb Photography Although political persuasions are put aside, Clark is proud to release a kiwi named after Jacinda Ardern, a fellow Labour leader, into the wild.

Key said a New Zealand without the kiwi was unthinkable. “We’d be looking at each other and wondering how we let that happen.

“We represent the country and the kiwi represents us.”

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan welcomed the new initiative. The taonga species faced multiple pressures. “Kiwi populations are declining at a steady rate of two per cent a year and cover only a fraction of their former range; we want to flip that around to a two per cent increase,” she said.

Grabb Photography John Key says a New Zealand without kiwis is unthinkable, and is happy to give his support to the project.

Their main threats were of habitat, introduced predators, and increasingly, the impacts of climate change. “Right now, only 6 per cent of chicks in the wild survive to adulthood.”

Kiwis for kiwi worked closely with iwi and hāpu, community groups, private landowners, and businesses.

“The endowment fund will help grow important kiwi restoration programmes as we all continue to work to secure the future of our national icon,” Allan said.

The aim was to raise a base fund of $20m over the next five years to enable them to maintain their support of kiwi conservation efforts and create momentum for future growth.

Kelley Tantau/Stuff There are just 65,000 kiwi left in New Zealand. (File photo)

Kiwi facts