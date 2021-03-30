Three fined $4000 for illegally taking 991 cockles from east Auckland beach

The 991 cockles seized at Eastern Beach in March 2020, where the collection of shellfish is prohibited.

Three people have been fined $4000 for taking cockles from an east Auckland beach, where the practice is banned.

Eastern Beach has 18 signs along it, but this did not stop Jonathan Farrow-Russell​, Milika Tulikihakau​ and Connie Carter Pooi​ from taking cockles in March 2020.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) prosecuted the trio, who were sentenced in the Manukau District Court by a magistrate on Monday.

In order to rebuild the shellfish population, no shellfish at any time may be gathered from Eastern Beach.

“Taking cockles from a closed area, has the potential to seriously impact on the sustainability of cockle beds and the wider marine environment,” MPI’s Andre Espinoza​ said.

Fishery officers had stopped the group on March 13, 2020, and inspected their catch.

Farrow-Russell, 35, had 279 cockles, while Tulikihakau, 22, and Pooi, 24, had 712 cockles between them.

The group claimed they had not seen the signs and did not know the beach was closed to shellfish collection.

“People who don't respect the rules will be appropriately dealt with under the law,” Espinoza said.

Farrow-Russell was fined $1000, plus $130 in court costs after the Ministry for Primary Industries prosecuted the trio.

Tulikihakau and Pooi were each fined $1500, plus $130 in court costs.

Anyone aware of any suspicious fishing activity can call 0800 4 POACHER or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz.

Before going fishing or gathering seafood, brush up on the rules by checking the fishing rules in the local area.