Canterbury council seeking heath impact answers after microplastics found in air

Single-use plastic bags have been banned by various governments around the world, including New Zealand’s, but microplastics are still a problem for the environment.

Canterbury's regional council is asking the Government whether it needs to take action after tiny pieces of plastic were found floating in Christchurch’s air.

A new study by University of Canterbury and Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) scientists, published in the Water, Air, and Soil Pollution journal, detected airborne microplastics in New Zealand for the first time.

It found an average of 10 to 20 tiny pieces of plastic would settle per square metre over the course of a day, after a number of tests in suburban Christchurch.

They ranged from five millimetres in length to as small as 50 micrometres – a micrometre being a thousandth of a millimetre – and were largely made up of fibres from synthetic clothing and fabrics.

Researchers said while it was likely people were breathing the microplastics in, there was a lack of knowledge internationally as to what the health impacts of that could be.

RNZ Bottle-fed babies are ingesting millions of tiny microplastic particles a day.

An Environment Canterbury (ECan) spokesman said the authority was not yet in a position to comment on the findings of the study itself.

“We will be following up with both the Ministry of Health and Ministry for the Environment to find out whether they recommend any actions be taken by local authorities, in terms of monitoring microplastics or managing the sources.”

The Canterbury District Health Board was also approached for comment.

University of Canterbury atmospheric chemist Dr Laura Revell, who was one of the paper’s authors, earlier told Stuff she suspected inhaling pieces of plastic was probably not great for human health.

University of Canterbury University of Canterbury atmospheric chemist Dr Laura Revell says airborne plastics are not good for us either, but there hasn’t been enough research yet to say definitively.

“We know that inhaling other types of airborne particulate, like soot, can lead to respiratory issues. They’re not good for our lungs.

“We suspect airborne plastics are not good for us either, but there hasn’t been enough research yet to say definitively.”

Revell said any solution needs to be two-fold.

“I think we really need to think about how much plastic we’re producing and using in our daily lives, but also about how we treat it after it’s used.

“The management of our plastic waste is really important, and we need to look at whether leaving it in landfill to break down is the best solution in the long run.”