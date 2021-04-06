Regional council given grant to investigate Hawke's Bay water storage option

The current Te Tua facility is located in the Heretaunga catchment near Bridge Pa.

After Hawke’s Bay last year faced one of its worst droughts since the 1980s, its regional council has been given a grant to investigate a water storage option.

The Provincial Development Unit (PDU) funding will speed up investigations into a water storage development in the Heretaunga region.

The project will initially focus on expanding the existing water storage scheme (a dam) on private land at Te Tua Station directly, above Bridge Pa.

It includes $1.3 million for a feasibility study on developing a maintenance scheme for above-ground water storage.

If the study confirms the project is workable, the PDU will provide a further $3.7m of loan funding to help pay for the construction of new water storage infrastructure.

“Effectively any public financing (Crown and Local Government) that supports construction and ongoing operation would be ultimately funded by water users,” Hawke’s Bay Regional Council water security director Tom Skerman​ said. “This objective of the scheme is to offset the cumulative impacts of water users.”

​He said the state of lowland waterways in Heretaunga was a “pressing concern” for the region.

The lowland waterways were streams in the Heretaunga Plains that come from springs and feed in to rivers. Skerman said science suggested those water bodies were impacted by the growing effects of nearby water takes throughout summer.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hawke's Bay faced its worst drought in decades. (File photo)

“It is not good enough for these lowland streams to run dry – as they frequently do now during the height of summer – and unless we act, these impacts will worsen with a changing climate,” Skerman said.

“We are tackling the critical issue of improving our freshwater health and managing demand on a number of fronts, including the catchment plan change for Tūtaekurī, Ahuriri, Ngaruroro and Karamū, which will establish limits for the taking of water.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has received a grant to investigate a potential water storage option near Bridge Pa.

Skerman said while the Te Tua water storage facility was an option that could “significantly improve” environmental conditions in lowland streams relatively quickly, access to the site needed to be secured, and community engagement needed to be undertaken.

The purpose of the water security programme was to provide “long-term, climate resilient and secure supplies of freshwater for all”, especially when it came to climate change.

“NIWA’s projections show that Hawke’s Bay rivers stand to be the most negatively affected in the country due to our changing climate.

“Any investment in securing water storage to support our environment, either through expanding the Te Tua facility and/or developing new storage facilities, is proposed to be paid for by the users of water in the catchment.”