From commerce to conservation, man of many talents hits the magic 500 club

Graeme Andrews’ working life is the quintessential story of the ‘corporate suit who went bush.’ Literally.

After a 35-year career in banking, much of it managing branches in Nelson and Blenheim, Andrews pulled off his tie, packed away his business shirts and, despite all his best-laid plans to semi-retire, he soon became a Department of Conservation ranger in the beautiful native forests surrounding the Nelson Lakes.

While living in Blenheim 10 years ago, Andrews and his wife, Fran, a teacher and occupational therapist, read an inspiring article about a woman who had built her own home in the remote countryside. That was the catalyst, Andrews says, to begin their own real estate search. It led them to the tiny alpine village of St Arnaud.

“We bought land here in 2011 and had an architect design a three-bedroom house. We came here most weekends, even before the building was finished.”

Their new home, nestled on a gently elevated acre above the village, was completed in 2013 and the Andrews’ wrapped up their life in Blenheim and moved in, in 2014.

victoria clark/Supplied Working for DOC as a bio-diversity ranger in St Arnaud, Andrews was finally putting his degree to practical use.

Andrews joined a local conservation group, ‘Friends of Rotoiti,’ and volunteered to work with the Department of Conservation. It was not long before DOC employed him as a bio-diversity ranger.

Far removed from the world of mortgages and interest rates, he was finally putting his 1978 university degree in botany to practical use, monitoring native wildlife - from kea and kaka to kiwi and powelliphanta (native snails). His tasks included trapping stoats, rats and possums, and eradicating invasive weeds.

“A few locals heard I did Seido Karate. They asked me if I’d teach them, even before we’d actually moved here,” Andrews remembers.

With the blessing of Nelson Seido Karate’s most senior teacher, Hanshi Andy Barber, Senpai Graeme (a 1st Dan Black Belt) started the St Arnaud Dojo. Recently, the now 3rd Dan Black Belt reached a milestone - teaching his 500th class.

In all weathers, including winter’s heavy snowfalls, local men, women and children gather at the St Arnaud Dojo two nights-a-week.

“We’ve got heaters, so it’s actually quite nice training in the depths of winter,” he says. “At one point, I estimated I was teaching 10 per cent of St Arnaud’s permanent population.”

Victoria Clark/Supplied Andrews went to Papua New Guinea, but Covid cut his plans short. He returned home and is now an administration officer in St Arnaud with DOC.

Senpai Graeme says, much like his work with flora and fauna, he came to karate “a bit late in life.”

“Our kids had just left home and Fran decided we should do something together. She came home one evening and told me she had found two options. We could go to ballroom dancing classes or we could learn karate.

“I told that story at my black belt grading,” he laughs. “I was 55 and I said the ballroom dancing was looking quite good at that stage!”

Two years ago, Andrews left DOC to join Fran in Papua New Guinea, where she was working with Volunteer Services Abroad, but the Covid-19 pandemic shortened his trip to just one month. He returned to St Arnaud to become a DOC administration officer.

“Working in the mountainous terrain is actually quite hard on the body. I was getting a few too many aches and pains,” he laughs.

However, Senpai Graeme is still a passionate, practising Seido karate-ka and teacher, upskilling his St Arnaud students to earn their next belt.