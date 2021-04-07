Water scheme opponents: Canterbury Plains environment 'ruined' by farming

The Mayfield-Hinds-Valetta scheme was originally granted consent to discharge 104 kilograms of nitrate from dairying per hectare each year. (File photo)

A controversial irrigation scheme renewal has left some Cantabrians fearing waterways could be ruined drinking water bores contaminated with “toxic levels” of nitrates.

The Mayfield-Hinds-Valetta (MHV) irrigation scheme is seeking a 10-year replacement consent from Environment Canterbury (ECan) for 56,500 hectares of Mid-Canterbury farmland.

The case is being considered by an independent hearing commissioner, expected to make a decision by the end of the month, but was not required to be publicly notified.

More than 200 people attended a public meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday, organised by Aotearoa Water Action (AWA), Forest & Bird, Extinction Rebellion and NZ Fish & Game, to discuss ways to challenge the process.

READ MORE:

* Environmentalist urges Cantabrians to fight NZ's largest pollution consent

* Environment Canterbury's South Canterbury candidates answer questions

* 'Lax' nitrates rules leave pregnant women and babies at risk from polluted drinking water



Many had travelled from Ashburton, where one woman said it was such a divisive issue. She feared speaking out in case her children faced a backlash.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Aotearoa Water Action spokesman Peter Richardson says nitrates leaching into Canterbury’s waterways is a public health disaster in the making.

If approved, it is estimated to be the largest pollution consent issued for a 10-year period in New Zealand history, with MHV’s past, present and proposed activities considered.

Freshwater advocate Angus Robson predicted it could raise nitrates by up to 25 times what international studies consider safe, and 10 times the environmental bottom line in new national freshwater regulations.

AWA spokesman Peter Richardson said they were concerned about the lack of public notification, on a consent which could have ramifications for both human health and the environment.

Irrigation not only depleted aquifers, he said, but contaminated them as the water filtered down through Canterbury’s stony soil, taking pollutants with it.

The scheme was originally granted consent to discharge 104 kilograms of nitrate from dairying per hectare each year.

“The maximum acceptable value in drinking water is 11.3 milligrams of nitrogen per litre. A number of bores in that particular area already have readings above that level.”

Around 200 concerned people attended the meeting on Wednesday night.

A recent Danish study also found a link with bowel cancer when nitrate levels were just 0.87mg/L, with a 15 per cent increase at 2.1mg/L.

“There’s been 20 years of ‘cow-towing’ to the agriculture industry, they’ve gotten everything they want. We’ve ruined the environment of the Canterbury plains.”

Christchurch rural doctor Robin Barraclough said he had helped diagnose many patients with colorectal cancer, and provide end of life care for many more.

The link between nitrates and the disease was becoming more and more clear, he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Forest & Bird Canterbury/West Coast regional manager Nicky Snoyink.

“For me, this begs the question. What is more important, the dollar value of the human, or the human value of the dollar?”

Forest & Bird Canterbury regional manager Nicky Snoyink said native species extinction and polluted waterways have become the norm, and protecting them “a crazy leftist ideal”.

“[But] 76 per cent of our native freshwater fish face extinction, and about a quarter of freshwater invertebrates are in the same position.

“Economic interests have generally trumped protecting them, and their habitats.”

SUPPLIED/HELENA O'NEILL The Carew storage pond is part of the Mayfield/Hinds/Valetta Irrigation scheme.

Richardson said it is not too late for ECan to let the public have a say.

“There’s still scope for public notification.The application hasn’t been finalised yet, and there’s good grounds for it.

“ECan seems to assume it can’t, but while they may be contentious, there are avenues.”

He said the regional council – the first in the country to declare a climate emergency – needed to walk the talk.

RNZ Environment Minister David Parker told Morning Report that WHO guidelines were being followed. "There's no plan to immediately reduce the New Zealand standard for nitrates in drinking water." (First published February 23, 2021)

“ECan has brought in a [proposed] rates rise of 24 per cent to pay for the cleanup of our waterways, and yet they could be about to allow potential pollution to continue for at least another 10 years with almost no restrictions. It simply doesn't make sense.”

Under the Government’s National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, which came into force last September, Richardson said there was an obligation for councils to act with urgency if a water resource is being degraded.

“We don't see any urgency from ECan on this, it seems to be business as usual.”

ECan consent planning manager Aurora Grant said the application was notified to the extent legally available to the council, which was solely to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu due to adverse effects on the Ashburton River.

On its website, ECan said the commissioner must consider national and regional policies, including the recent National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, when making their decision.