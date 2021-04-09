Distress after little blue penguin dies in suspected dog attack

Little blue penguins are roughly the height of a rugby ball and weigh about 1kg.

A dog is suspected to have caused the death of a little blue penguin at Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay, sparking a call to ban pooches from port land.

Penguin expert, Massey University professor John Cockrem,​ said the kororā was found dead in a nesting box on Thursday with blood and what appeared to puncture wounds on its head and around its flippers. The bird was otherwise “very heavy – in very, very good condition”.

“We don’t know what happened [but] it seems likely it was killed on Wednesday night by a dog.”

The penguin would be sent to Massey University for a postmortem examination, Cockrem said.

READ MORE:

* Good season for 'little blues' in Golden Bay

* Flashing penguin warning signs to warn motorists installed in Golden Bay

* Why did the little blue penguin cross the road? Because it could ... safely



Supplied Signs indicate the penguin nesting area at Port Tarakohe and warn dog owners that their canine companions must be kept out.

Port Tarakohe has long been a home for the little blues – the world's smallest penguin, known officially as little penguins or kororā. Dogs are banned from the penguin nesting area.

“When a penguin is killed by a dog, one really upsetting part of that is how unnecessary it is,” Cockrem said. “This is an area where dogs are prohibited.”

Little blue penguins, which are at risk-declining according to the Department of Conservation, were attractive to dogs, which could smell them up to 30m away. The birds had no chance of outrunning dogs on land, Cockrem said.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Professor John Cockrem says the penguin will be sent to Massey University for a postmortem examination.

As well as being a professor of comparative endocrinology in the university’s School of Veterinary Science, Cockrem is a trustee of the Mohua Blue Penguin Trust, which was established in mid-2019 to protect the little blue penguin population in Golden Bay.

Trust chairwoman Cynthia McConville said the discovery of the dead penguin was distressing “not just for trustees but also for the many volunteers from our community who have come and given their time to this project”.

“Yesterday, [Thursday] we finished installing our 150th penguin nesting box at the port,” McConville said.

The little blue penguin population needed “far better protection”.

“I would like to see Tasman District Council step up and ban dogs from port land,” McConville said.

Cockrem said there were “well over 100” resident birds, more than 40 of which had so far been microchipped.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF A little blue penguin during its rehabilitation at Natureland in Nelson after being found unwell at Mārahau. This video was first published in 2017.

The penguins were being weighed and measured as they were microchipped, and their condition was good.

“Your Golden Bay penguins are doing really well,” Cockrem said.