Lazy recycling habits force closure of 30-year program that saw a million seedlings grown in milk cartons

Trees For Canterbury manager Steve Bush with a cardboard milk carton, used to grow native seedlings for 30 years.

Sloppy recycling has dealt the final blow to a popular Christchurch community program that used old cardboard milk cartons to grow native plants.

Trees For Canterbury announced its recycling scheme will end on May 10 after three decades of using the cartons to grow over a million native seedlings.

The group grows and supplies native plants for community groups and planting projects across the greater Christchurch area.

But now its collection bins in Christchurch and Rangiora will be called back, and partnerships with local cafes and Christchurch Men’s Prison will come to an end.

READ MORE:

* Plastic bags and Tetra Pak cartons banned from Christchurch's kerbside recycling bin

* Kiwis may think their milk cartons are recyclable but not in NZ

* Lifeblood of plant nursery is a 'local hero'



Project co-ordinator Robin Stove said the decision had been spurred by people throwing more rubbish, dirty and unusable cartons into their collection bins than good ones.

“It’s costing us more to dump the rubbish than we’re getting in value.

“Often they’re not rinsed out, and that creates a health and safety issue for our guys too, who have to deal with expired milk and flies.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Milk cartons will now need to go in yellow bins, and Tetra Pak cartons in the rubbish.

He said they tried increasing signage on their bins to let people know what can and can not be tossed in, but it did not help.

Stove said they will keep growing and donating more plants around the city, even if they will all be grown in plastic pots and planter bags from now on.

They are also interested in finding alternative ways of growing seedlings, he said.

“Local hero” Gregor MacDonald, who has Down syndrome, was a volunteer at Trees For Canterbury’s Ferrymead site for nearly 30 years – and cutting the milk cartons down to size was his favourite job.

David Walker/Stuff Gregor McDonald volunteered three days a week for Trees For Canterbury for nearly 30 years, taking responsibility for its recycling efforts.

Stove said Gregor had recently retired for health reasons.

“I’m sure he’d be quite sad about it, it was a big part of his life for a long time.”

After the collection bins are removed, cardboard milk cartons will need to go in the recycling bin.

Tetra Pak containers and any carton containing liquids need to go in the rubbish, because the foil lining that allows them to hold liquid is unable to be recycled the same way other cardboard items are.