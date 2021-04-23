'Rubbish at recycling' - New Zealand ranks second last in international trial

An international test found NZ packaging often has confusing labelling as to whether it can be recycled or not.

New Zealand’s clean, green image is not so squeaky clean when it comes to how recyclable its packaging is, an international trial suggests.

Consumer organisations from nine countries, including Consumer NZ, assessed how recyclable the packaging of 11 popular products were in each country.

New Zealand came second to last in the trial, with 57 per cent of the packaging assessed as not recyclable.

Only Brazil fared worse, with 92 per cent of the products not recyclable.

Hong Kong came first, with just seven per cent of products non-recyclable, Portugal was second at 10 per cent, and Australia third at 14 per cent.

The products assessed were available in each country.

The five products that were not as easy for Kiwis to recycle were KitKat chocolate bar wrappers, peanut M&M wrappers, Pringles chip tubes, San Pellegrino sparkling water bottles, and Toblerone chocolate bar boxes.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said he is disappointed with the results of the research.

Consumer NZ said the packaging for Pringles was particularly bad, consisting of a tube made of plastic, cardboard, foil and aluminium that can not be easily separated.

Chief executive Jon Duffy said it is disappointing to see how poorly New Zealand fared.

“With 57 per cent of packaging assessed as not recyclable, there’s a lot of room for improvement.

“It certainly doesn’t line up with the clean, green image we pride ourselves on.”

He said part of the issue is that New Zealand’s recycling capabilities vary greatly throughout the country.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Stuff took a look at a household's recycling bag to see if everything was clean and correct to be recycled. (Video first published in 2018)

The trial also found none of the products were 100 per cent recyclable, and labelling was often unclear and confusing for consumers.

Consumer NZ said people can help by choosing products with packaging that is clear, sleeveless, and made from plastics 1, 2 or 5, and avoiding mixed-material packaging.

“Take a few moments in the supermarket to choose a product that’s more recyclable, [or] choose products that use recycled materials in their packaging.”

Buyers can also call on manufacturers to use more recyclable or alternative packaging, and to have clear labelling explaining how to recycle it.

People can also check with their local council about what can and cannot be recycled in their area.