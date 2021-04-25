Retirement village residents start stoat and rat trap manufacturing hub

Lynn Andrews, 75, started making traps for possums, stoats and rats at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in North Canterbury two years ago.

A passionate conservationist has struck a deal with his retirement village to become a volunteer production hub for rat and stoat traps.

Lynn Andrews, 75, started making traps to Department of Conservation (DOC) specifications for stoats and rats at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in North Canterbury two years ago.

The former watchmaker and woodwork enthusiast soon enlisted the help of other residents and the group of about 20 retirees have produced about 300 traps for DOC.

On Wednesday, they will hand over about 70 traps to Predator Free New Zealand Sumner and Summit Road groups, whose volunteers will place and manage the traps in their areas or distribute them to local residents.

Andrews said he met with a local DOC ranger to see if there was interest in his idea and was greeted with enthusiasm and support.

He then approached Ryman Healthcare to see if it would provide the materials.

Residents involved in the scheme had access to a “residents’ shed” with all the equipment needed to make the traps.

The wooden traps were about the size of a mailbox, with one side sealed with wire mesh and small “doorway” cut out for the rats and stoats to enter. The predators were lured inside with bait of a fresh chicken egg perched in the middle of three nails heads. Special screw heads were required to ensure kea did not interfere with the netting.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lynn Andrews and about 20 other Sir Charles Upham Retirement Village residents have made 300 traps and want to share their knowledge with others throughout the country.

Ryman Healthcare spokesman David King said the company was very happy to be involved, providing materials including the trap mechanisms sourced from a company in Auckland.

He was keen for the project to expand to residents in other Ryman villages around the country.

Andrews said he had long supported conservation efforts in the region, and had volunteered for more than a decade with a bird protection group in Ashley.

“This is going to require all of us, not just me. No one person can stop 200 years of letting animals to run rife.”

Predator Free NZ Sumner Bays coordinator John Goodrich said the village’s contribution of traps was “massive”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A trapping mechanism is placed inside wooden boxes by retirement village residents who have started a predator trap production hub in North Canterbury.

“It’s a massive contribution because we’re totally run by volunteers.”

The traps would be sold to residents for $10 each. More than 600 households had bought a trap to date.

In 2016, the Government announced an “aspirational” vision of making New Zealand predator free by 2050.

A DOC strategy to achieve the goal released in 2020 focused on eradicating possums, three species of rats, stoats, ferrets and weasels.

The strategy also aimed to eradicate mammalian predators from uninhabited offshore islands, develop a breakthrough science solution to eradicate one small mammal predator from the mainland, and eradicate possums or mustelids from at least one New Zealand city – all by 2025.