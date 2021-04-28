Parasitic wasps that leave mummified corpses Northland's unlikely new environmental heroes

A wasp that lays eggs in its victims, consuming the host from the inside, sounds like something from a horror movie.

But the parasitic wasps – which leave mummified corpses of their victims as tell-tale evidence of their presence – are being released in Northland to deal with pest aphids.

The giant willow aphids damage and potentially kill erosion-preventing willow trees by forming dense clusters which tap into the sugar flow in the willow’s stem.

NRC/Supplied The tiny parasitic wasps are released into willows at the Northland Regional Council's Mata poplar and willow nursery, by nursery co-ordinator Matthew Mabbitt.

The pressure of sap through the aphids produces honeydew, a sticky nuisance for farmers and orchardists, attracting large numbers of German and other pest wasps.

The giant willow aphids were first detected in Auckland in 2013 and quickly spread throughout the North Island.

NRC/Supplied Nursery coordinator Matthew Mabbitt releases the Pauesia nigrovaria wasps, in the hope they will establish in the nursery and eventually spread.

Fortunately, the tiny host-specific wasp Pauesia nigrovaria​ has been approved as a biological control to attack the aphids.

The Northland Regional Council has released 30 mated females of the tiny wasps at its poplar and willow nursery in Mata, south of Whangārei. It’s hoped they will establish and spread.

The wasp lays eggs in the aphids to hatch and consume their host, before emerging as an adult, leaving their now mummified nursery behind, said councillor Jack Craw​, who is chairman of the council’s biosecurity and biodiversity working party.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Jack Craw, Northland Regional Council’s head of biosecurity says the wasps are joining Northland’s biocontrol agents, all of which are rigorously tested. (File photo)

The wasps’ presence can be confirmed by the mummified remains of large numbers of aphids, which remain fixed to willow stems for weeks or even months after the wasps have emerged, he said.

While wasps are generally considered a pest that needs to be eradicated, this is not the first time a species of wasp has been used as a biocontrol.

Parasitic Tamarixia trioaze wasps have been released previously for pest control purin Hawke's Bay and Canterbury in 2017 and in Auckland in 2018.

NRC/Supplied The released Pauesia nigrovaria wasps are tiny, but mighty, about the size of a ballpoint pen tip.

Craw says the wasps join a variety of biocontrol agents already in Northland, all of which have been rigorously tested for host-specificity to ensure they won’t attack other, non-target species.

These include beetles which feed on tradescantia (formerly known as wandering Jew), and fungi and rusts which collectively attack pest plants and insects including tropical grass webworm, mistflower, gorse, ragwort and woolly nightshade.

NRC/Supplied The target pest is the giant willow aphid, which grows to 6mm and feeds on willows in large numbers, damaging infested trees and producing a sticky honey dew.

The Pauesia nigrovaria release in Northland was thanks to a three-year research programme by Crown research institute Scion, and funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Futures programme.