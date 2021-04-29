Annual phone book delivery prompts call for Yellow to rethink waste

Geoff Neal is campaigning to reduce unwanted Yellow Book deliveries, such as this one, photographed in April.

An environmentally conscious business consultant is calling for a rethink from Yellow, describing its annual phone book drop as a “crazy amount of waste”.

Small business adviser Geoff Neal is campaigning for the company to, at least, be opt-in, instead of opt-out.

“I’m just a citizen who’s just had enough ... I’m seeing them in the trash all around the place and I know lots of people just throw them out as soon as they get them,” he said.

Supplied Small business adviser Geoff Neal wants Yellow Books to become opt in, rather than opt out, to reduce waste.

Neal, who grew up in Marlborough, but lives in Auckland, took a survey of 1000 people, and 96 per cent said they did not use the phone book. “So to tell advertisers it’s in 90 per cent of households is incredibly misleading.”

By conservative estimates, Neal calculated that the 2 million books sent out each year, with an average weight of 450 grams each, equalled about 900 tonnes. If 80 per cent of recipients did not use them, that meant Yellow was creating 720 tonnes of waste each year, Neal said.

GEOFF NEAL/Supplied Geoff Neal took all these photos of yellow pages in April.

Residential households could opt out of receiving them by filling in a form on the website, but businesses were unable to opt out.

Having twice received Yellow books after opting out, Neal said the books should be opt-in, instead. “The opt-out is a cop-out.

“The onus should be on the producer to check if people even want it, not to leave it up to the public to tell them if they don’t.”

Neal’s old schoolmate Jamie Arbuckle, now a Marlborough District Councillor, was supportive of Neal’s campaign and said he raised the issue at the council table.

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, who was the climate change spokesman for the National Party, said it was good to look at ways of minimising waste in the consumer chain, but said manufacturers weren’t always to blame.

Supplied Yellow chief executive Tracey Taylor says the books are a way to equitably distribute important information.

Yellow chief executive Tracey Taylor said the company had a longstanding agreement with the Government to provide the books with equal access to all New Zealanders. The books included important area-specific information such as emergency and medical information, she said.

“We believe a sense of equitable access is important when you consider the range of ages, abilities and access to the internet across New Zealand. Not everyone has ultrafast broadband at home, and Google doesn't always work when it comes to searching for someone or something in their community,” Taylor said.

“It's important to understand that 37 per cent of small businesses in New Zealand have no online presence. We're working hard to help change that, but the reality is there's still a role for both print and digital marketing.”

Taylor said the books were made from waste, and the plastic wrap could be recycled.

Some Neighbourly users said the phone book went “straight in the recycling”, or was unused in a desk drawer.

Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil said he did not see huge amounts of Yellow Books thrown out immediately after delivery each year, but he did notice an influx of the previous year’s books after the new ones had arrived.

Opting out was an easy but possibly little-known option, McNeil said.

While the books could be completely recycled, there was limited commercial value for the recycled mixed grade paper produced, McNeil said. “And a lot of them do end up in landfill.

“It does raise the question whether companies should be giving us their waste to deal with, when all we really want is the product we actually need.”